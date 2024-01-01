en English
Arts & Entertainment

Netflix’s Cancelled Shows of 2023: A Year End Review

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:00 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 1:03 am EST
As the sun set on 2023, the streaming giant Netflix finalized the list of shows that were not granted renewal for another season. A total of 16 series faced the ax in 2023, from a myriad of genres and various networks. Notable among these are ‘Shadow and Bone,’ ‘Invisible City,’ and ‘Agent Elvis.’ These cancellations, however, coincide with the renewal of over 150 series, pointing to the dynamic and ever-evolving landscape of Netflix’s content strategy.

Falling Shadows, Invisible Cities, and Missing Agents

‘Shadow and Bone,’ suffered significant viewership drop and was among the major cancellations. The fantasy series, based on Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse novels, couldn’t sustain its initial viewer interest. ‘Invisible City,’ a Brazilian series that weaved fantasy with contemporary issues, also faced the ax. ‘Agent Elvis,’ a high-budget series featuring Matthew McConaughey, failed to make the cut too, despite its star power.

Other Casualties of Netflix’s Strategy

‘Farzar,’ ‘Glamorous,’ and ‘Wellmania’ were other shows that did not make it to 2024. The sports documentary series, which had a successful four-year run, was also canceled. The British comedy ‘Hard Cells,’ the reality series ‘Snowflake Mountain,’ and the Spanish sci-fi thriller ‘Welcome to Eden’ found themselves in the cancellation list, with the latter leaving several cliffhangers unresolved.

Netflix’s Metrics and Strategic Direction

Netflix’s cancellation decisions are seemingly tied to viewership metrics and the strategic direction of the streaming service. The final episodes of some shows aired in 2022, while others announced their final season in 2023, extending their run till 2024 or beyond. This ebb and flow of shows is a testament to Netflix’s commitment to delivering fresh, captivating content, and a reflection of the streaming giant’s adaptability in the face of changing viewer preferences.

Arts & Entertainment
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

