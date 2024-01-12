en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Netflix’s ‘Boy Swallows Universe’ Lauded by Fans, Earns High Ratings and Praise for Authentic Storytelling

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:42 pm EST
Netflix’s ‘Boy Swallows Universe’ Lauded by Fans, Earns High Ratings and Praise for Authentic Storytelling

Netflix’s latest series, ‘Boy Swallows Universe,’ has garnered overwhelming acclaim from viewers who have devoured the seven-part drama. Adapted from Trent Dalton’s semi-autobiographical novel, the series is set in 1980s suburban Brisbane and chronicles the tale of two brothers navigating a tumultuous upbringing amidst their mother’s drug problems and their stepfather’s involvement in illicit trade.

The Magic and Realities of Adulthood

The series has been lauded for its unique blend of magic and harsh adulthood realities, earning high ratings on both IMDb (7.8/10) and Rotten Tomatoes (89% audience score). It presents a compelling narrative that combines elements of fantasy with the stark realities of life, making it a captivating watch for viewers.

Stellar Performances by a Talented Cast

The series features a talented Australian cast, including Phoebe Tonkin as Frances Bell, the protagonist Eli’s mother. Tonkin’s performance has been widely appreciated, and at the series premiere in Brisbane, she captured the audience’s attention with her captivating presence. The cast’s performances have significantly contributed to the series’ success, bringing the characters to life and enhancing the storytelling.

A Story Drawn from Personal Experiences

‘Boy Swallows Universe’ is not only a work of fiction but also draws heavily from the author Trent Dalton’s personal experiences. His background, including growing up with a criminal stepfather and a family friend who was a convicted murderer, influenced the narrative. Dalton’s mother’s resilience and experiences also played a pivotal role in creating the characters in the series.

High Praise from Fans

Fans have described the series as ‘beautiful, brilliant, and uplifting.’ They have recommended it as compulsory viewing, with many awarding it a perfect score. The series’ authenticity, combined with its engaging storytelling, has resonated deeply with viewers, making ‘Boy Swallows Universe’ a hit on Netflix.

0
Arts & Entertainment Australia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
6 mins ago
Álvaro Enrigue Revives Aztec-Spanish Encounter in 'You Dreamed of Empires'
Acclaimed novelist Álvaro Enrigue breathes life into a pivotal moment in history in his latest book, “You Dreamed of Empires.” The narrative paints a vivid picture of the first encounter in 1519 between the Aztec Emperor Moctezuma and Hernan Cortes, a Spanish conquistador. Enrigue argues this meeting sparked the dawn of modernity, transforming global commerce,
Álvaro Enrigue Revives Aztec-Spanish Encounter in 'You Dreamed of Empires'
Lily Gladstone's Golden Globe Moment with Harrison Ford: More than Just Star Encounter
15 mins ago
Lily Gladstone's Golden Globe Moment with Harrison Ford: More than Just Star Encounter
From Setbacks to Stardom: Margot Robbie's Hollywood Resurgence
17 mins ago
From Setbacks to Stardom: Margot Robbie's Hollywood Resurgence
75th Primetime Emmy Awards: A Night of Iconic Television Reunions and Tributes
7 mins ago
75th Primetime Emmy Awards: A Night of Iconic Television Reunions and Tributes
Portal 64: A 'Demake' Project Voluntarily Halted Over Potential Legal Concerns
12 mins ago
Portal 64: A 'Demake' Project Voluntarily Halted Over Potential Legal Concerns
Czechia Gears Up for a Stellar Lineup of Music Concerts and Festivals in 2024
14 mins ago
Czechia Gears Up for a Stellar Lineup of Music Concerts and Festivals in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Israel Firmly Denies Genocide Allegations at UN's Top Court
1 min
Israel Firmly Denies Genocide Allegations at UN's Top Court
Texas Doctor Skates into Retirement, Video Goes Viral
3 mins
Texas Doctor Skates into Retirement, Video Goes Viral
Taiwan's Youth Prioritize Domestic Issues Over Cross-Strait Relations in Upcoming Elections
3 mins
Taiwan's Youth Prioritize Domestic Issues Over Cross-Strait Relations in Upcoming Elections
Australia Day Debate Intensifies Amid Accusations of a 'Culture War'
5 mins
Australia Day Debate Intensifies Amid Accusations of a 'Culture War'
East Yorkshire Tourists' Heroic Sea Rescue in St Lucia
5 mins
East Yorkshire Tourists' Heroic Sea Rescue in St Lucia
AP Announces 2023 NFL All-Pro Team: Celebrating Top Performers
6 mins
AP Announces 2023 NFL All-Pro Team: Celebrating Top Performers
Massive Protests Erupt in Poland Over Prime Minister Tusk's Media Crackdown
6 mins
Massive Protests Erupt in Poland Over Prime Minister Tusk's Media Crackdown
Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber Mark Comeback at Australian Open; Wozniacki and Svitolina Continue Their Journey
6 mins
Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber Mark Comeback at Australian Open; Wozniacki and Svitolina Continue Their Journey
NFL's 'Sunday Ticket' Lawsuit: A Trial that Could Redefine Sports Broadcasting
6 mins
NFL's 'Sunday Ticket' Lawsuit: A Trial that Could Redefine Sports Broadcasting
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
2 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
4 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
4 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
5 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
7 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
8 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
9 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
9 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
9 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app