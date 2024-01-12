en English
Arts & Entertainment

Netflix’s ‘Baki Hanma’ Anime Series Announces New Installments for 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:23 pm EST
Netflix’s ‘Baki Hanma’ Anime Series Announces New Installments for 2024

Netflix’s popular anime series ‘Baki Hanma’ is charging into 2024 with the announcement of two new anticipated installments in its franchise. The first set, titled ‘Baki Hanma: The Tale of Pickle & The Pickle War Saga’, is scheduled for a global release on January 31st, 2024, and will encompass episodes 13 through 25. The second installment, ‘Baki Hanma: The Father VS Son Saga’, will be dropping later on March 27th, 2024, delivering episodes 26 to 39. Retailing at 20,000 yen each, these sets are poised to continue the thrilling saga of martial arts and endurance.

Unveiling the First Set’s Packaging

Alongside this exciting announcement, Netflix also revealed the finalized packaging for the first set. While the design is yet to be disclosed, fans are eagerly anticipating the visual representation of their favorite characters and scenes.

Behind the Scenes of ‘Baki Hanma’

Toshiki Hirano takes the helm as the director of the series, with Tatsuhiko Urahata handling series composition. Shingo Ishikawa and Fujio Suzuki are the creative minds behind the character designs, ensuring the visual fidelity of the series. TMS Entertainment, a respected name in the animation industry, oversees the animation process, guaranteeing a high-quality viewing experience.

The Cast of ‘Baki Hanma’

Keeping the series fresh, Nobunaga Shimazaki steps in as Baki, taking over the role previously voiced by Masami Kikuchi. A robust lineup of additional voice actors lends their talent, bringing the diverse and vibrant characters of ‘Baki’ to life.

‘Baki’: A Legacy of Martial Arts Saga

Created by Keisuke Itagaki, the ‘Baki’ franchise started its journey in 1991. Since then, it has expanded into an impressive collection of over 110 volumes across various series, not including spinoffs and side stories. Central to the plot is Baki Hanma’s quest to surpass his father, Yujiro Hanma, as the world’s strongest fighter. His journey is fraught with challenges as he confronts death row inmates and martial artists, each encounter pushing him closer to his goal.

Arts & Entertainment Japan
