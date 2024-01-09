Netflix’s 2024 Lineup: Top Five Shows to Watch

The dawning of a new year brings with it the promise of a fresh lineup of captivating Netflix shows, ready to enthrall viewers in the post-holiday lull. An array of genres is set to grace Netflix’s streaming service, ranging from gripping action to reality TV and compelling drama. As we steer into 2024, here’s a rundown of the top five Netflix shows set to release soon.

‘The Brother’s Sun’

Airing currently, ‘The Brother’s Sun’ is an intense drama starring Michelle Yeoh. The show unravels the narrative of a Taiwanese triad family that moves to LA following the assassination of their family head. The tale of conflict, loyalty, and power struggles promises to be a captivating watch.

‘The Trust’

On January 10, reality show enthusiasts can look forward to ‘The Trust.’ The intriguing concept of the show revolves around 11 strangers who must decide how to divide a quarter of a million dollars. Expect a blend of strategy, negotiation, and human nature as the participants navigate their way through this financial maze.

‘Boy Swallows Universe’

Starting January 11, ‘Boy Swallows Universe’ hits Netflix. The much-anticipated adaptation of a beloved book, this coming-of-age story is set in 1980s Brisbane. It portrays a young protagonist grappling with a dysfunctional family, promising a heart-wrenching and inspiring journey.

‘American Nightmare’

Premiering on January 17, ‘American Nightmare’ is a three-part series that delves into a couple’s gruesome ordeal with a home invasion. The series shines a light on the couple’s struggle, not only with the invaders but also with the skepticism they encounter from the police, providing a potent commentary on society.

‘Griselda’

Finally, on January 25, viewers can witness Sofia Vergara in a transformative role in ‘Griselda.’ Portraying Griselda Blanco, a powerful cartel leader in 1970s Miami, this series promises to showcase the sinister underbelly of power and crime through a gripping narrative.

With such a diverse and captivating lineup, Netflix seems set to keep viewers engrossed throughout the early months of 2024.