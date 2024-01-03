en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Netflix Unveils ‘The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1’, a Tale of Love and Determination

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:51 pm EST
Netflix Unveils ‘The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1’, a Tale of Love and Determination

On December 20, 2022, fervent fans of Nakaba Suzuki’s manga series, ‘The Seven Deadly Sins’, were treated to a fresh narrative in the form of a fantasy anime film titled ‘The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1’. This film, which is now available for streaming on Netflix, marks the first installment in a two-part film series that delves deeper into the fictional world Suzuki has meticulously built.

A Tale of Courage and Love

The screenplay, penned by Rintarō Ikeda and directed by Bob Shirahata with Noriyuki Abe as the chief director, follows Tristan Liones, the son of Meliodas and Elizabeth Liones. The narrative is steeped in a desperate quest as Tristan struggles to find a cure for his mother’s fatal illness, the result of a curse. His journey takes him into the heart of danger, testing his survival skills and determination. Aiding him is a mysterious fairy, a character shrouded in intrigue and linked to Tristan’s past.

Star-Studded Voice Cast

The film boasts an impressive voice cast that includes notable actors such as Ayumu Murase, Mikako Komatsu, Koki Uchiyama, Yuki Kaji, Sora Amamiya, Aoi Yūki, Tatsuhisa Suzuki, and Jun Fukuyama. Their performances breathe life into the diverse characters, adding depth and emotion to the narrative.

Netflix Streaming Options

Netflix offers ‘The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1’ under various subscription plans catering to different user preferences. Whether viewers opt for the Standard with Ads Plan, the completely ad-free Standard Plan, or the Premium Plan with additional features such as Ultra HD content and spatial audio support, the riveting tale of Tristan Liones is just a click away.

At the heart of ‘The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1’ is a tale of a young man grappling with the weight of inherited powers and the pressing need to save his family. His journey leads him to Edinburgh Castle, where he discovers new allies. This narrative of struggle, love, and determination has already captivated viewers worldwide and is set to continue doing so.

0
Arts & Entertainment Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
1 min ago
Former Police Officer, Peter Fleck, Debuts with Novel 'Caged'
Peter Fleck, a graduate of Mt. Vernon High School in 1986, has made his mark in the literary world through a novel, ‘Caged,’ which is a testament to his law enforcement background and personal life experiences. The book, published in October 2023, is a stark exploration of the human condition, portrayed through characters grappling with
Former Police Officer, Peter Fleck, Debuts with Novel 'Caged'
McWhorter Foundation Donates $25M to Preserve Rare Art and Collectibles
6 mins ago
McWhorter Foundation Donates $25M to Preserve Rare Art and Collectibles
Gavin Creel's 'Walk on Through' to Debut at MCC Theater
6 mins ago
Gavin Creel's 'Walk on Through' to Debut at MCC Theater
Sophie Lloyd Announces Engagement Amidst Scandal Rumors
3 mins ago
Sophie Lloyd Announces Engagement Amidst Scandal Rumors
San Francisco Bay Area Rings in 2024 with Diverse Cultural Events
4 mins ago
San Francisco Bay Area Rings in 2024 with Diverse Cultural Events
Mean Girls Movie Musical: A Modern Take with a Pop-Oriented Soundtrack
5 mins ago
Mean Girls Movie Musical: A Modern Take with a Pop-Oriented Soundtrack
Latest Headlines
World News
The Poison Mist in Professional Wrestling: An In-Depth Look
16 seconds
The Poison Mist in Professional Wrestling: An In-Depth Look
Maryland Republican Party: Navigating Challenges and Opportunities Post-Governor Hogan
29 seconds
Maryland Republican Party: Navigating Challenges and Opportunities Post-Governor Hogan
Turkey Tail Mushrooms: The Rising Star of Microhealth Rituals
1 min
Turkey Tail Mushrooms: The Rising Star of Microhealth Rituals
University of Utah Scientists Unravel Mysteries of the Synaptonemal Complex
1 min
University of Utah Scientists Unravel Mysteries of the Synaptonemal Complex
Stanley County Commission: New Leadership and Strategic Decisions Mark a New Era
1 min
Stanley County Commission: New Leadership and Strategic Decisions Mark a New Era
FDA Issues Warning on Modified Synovo Total Hip System
3 mins
FDA Issues Warning on Modified Synovo Total Hip System
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Calls for Fair Tax Devolution; Scholarship Cuts Spark Backlash
3 mins
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Calls for Fair Tax Devolution; Scholarship Cuts Spark Backlash
Demetrious Johnson Picks Mike Perry as 2023 Fighter of the Year, Lauds his Bare-Knuckle Spirit
3 mins
Demetrious Johnson Picks Mike Perry as 2023 Fighter of the Year, Lauds his Bare-Knuckle Spirit
Liz Cheney to Make Debut on 'The View': A Stand Against Party Lines
3 mins
Liz Cheney to Make Debut on 'The View': A Stand Against Party Lines
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
39 mins
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
40 mins
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
60 mins
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
1 hour
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
2 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
3 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
3 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
3 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
4 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app