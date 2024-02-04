Netflix Unveils First Look at Prince Andrew Film 'Scoop': A Deep Dive into the Notorious 2019 Interview

Netflix has unveiled the first official stills from its forthcoming film 'Scoop', a dramatic retelling of the infamous 2019 interview of Prince Andrew by Emily Maitlis on BBC's Newsnight. The images, showing the actors in outfits replicating those worn during the actual interview, set against the backdrop of a recreated Buckingham Palace, have stirred interest and anticipation.

Rufus Sewell and Gillian Anderson Lead the Cast

At the heart of 'Scoop' are the performances of Rufus Sewell, who steps into the shoes of Prince Andrew, and Gillian Anderson, who plays the incisive interviewer, Emily Maitlis. Sewell underwent a significant transformation for the role, while Anderson's portrayal of Maitlis is already being lauded as 'astonishing.'

Behind-the-Scenes Drama and the Impact on Reputation

The film, based on the book by former Newsnight producer Sam McAlister, explores the backstage drama leading up to the interview and the efforts of the women who secured it. The interview was widely deemed a 'car crash' that dealt a severe blow to Prince Andrew's reputation. The narrative also delves into the Duke's controversial relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his denial of allegations made by Virginia Giuffre.

Additional Star Power and Upcoming Release

'Scoop,' which also features Billie Piper, Keeley Hawes, and Romola Garai, is scripted by Peter Moffat. The film is set to premiere on Netflix this spring, offering viewers an intimate exploration of one of the BBC's most controversial interviews. However, Netflix isn't the only platform focusing on this narrative. An additional series based on Maitlis's memoirs is in production at Amazon Prime Video, with Michael Sheen and Ruth Wilson in starring roles.