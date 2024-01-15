en English
Arts & Entertainment

Netflix Unveils Exciting 2024 Anime Lineup

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:15 am EST
Netflix Unveils Exciting 2024 Anime Lineup

Netflix has taken the wraps off its 2024 anime lineup, revealing an exciting mix of adaptations, original series, and continuations of beloved shows. The announcement, which came via a new trailer, has sparked anticipation among anime enthusiasts worldwide. The lineup is a testament to the streaming platform’s commitment to delivering a diverse range of anime content, underscoring its position as a go-to hub for anime lovers.

Star-Studded Lineup

The highlight of the 2024 slate is the eagerly awaited ‘Masters of the Universe: Revolution,’ a new series in the He-Man franchise, set to debut on January 25. The trailer also gave a sneak peek into the second part of the second season of ‘Kengan Ashura,’ a show known for its intense fighting sequences. ‘Delicious in Dungeon’ enthusiasts have a treat in store with ongoing episodes of the series.

Video Game Adaptations Take Centre Stage

As part of its strategy to cater to different anime sub-genres, Netflix is placing significant focus on video game adaptations. Fans can look forward to the third season of ‘Sonic Prime.’ More updates on anime projects inspired by popular video games such as ‘Devil May Cry,’ ‘Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft,’ and ‘The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep’ will be announced throughout the year.

New Entrants and Classic Remakes

Netflix is also set to introduce new titles like ‘Moonrise,’ a sci-fi series set on the Moon and Earth, and ‘T P Bon,’ an anime based on a 1980s manga about time-traveling agents. Moreover, in partnership with WIT Studios, Netflix unveiled a remake of the classic ‘The One Piece.’ The platform promises both Japanese and English dubs and subtitles for all its shows, ensuring a seamless viewing experience for international audiences.

In conclusion, Netflix’s 2024 anime lineup is set to offer anime aficionados a blend of new projects and continuations of popular series. With 16 anime titles from both Japanese and non-Japanese productions on the horizon, the streaming giant is poised for a significant year in the realm of anime.

Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

