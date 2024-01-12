en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Netflix to Unleash ‘Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft’ Anime Starring Hayley Atwell

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:18 pm EST
Netflix to Unleash ‘Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft’ Anime Starring Hayley Atwell

Netflix, the streaming giant, is set to broaden its gaming adaptations portfolio by delving into the realm of anime with its highly anticipated series ‘Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft.’ The role of the iconic adventurer is being brought to life by the talented Hayley Atwell, who has garnered fame for her portrayal of Peggy Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Atwell Embraces Lara Croft

With a knack for voice acting, honed through her character Captain Carter, Atwell shared her excitement for the invigorating scripts of the new anime series during a podcast with ComicBook.com. She is set to inject her unique charisma into the character, breathing life into the legendary tomb raider.

Reviving Lara Croft for a New Generation

The upcoming series aims to captivate fresh audiences and will showcase Lara Croft in her prime. Following the narrative thread of the recent Square Enix trilogy, the anime promises to modernize the character while retaining her quintessential spirit. It will unfold the story of Lara Croft, the unyielding adventurer, battling foes and embarking on perilous missions to guard ancient artifacts and secure the world.

High Expectations for the Netflix Anime

The anime series, slated for release this year, holds high promise. It blends the thrill of adventure with intense action, creating an immersive experience for viewers. As Netflix prepares to add another feather to its cap with this bold venture, fans of the franchise eagerly await the arrival of ‘Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft.’

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
Alix Earle: The Powerhouse Influencer with a Golden Heart
The rise of social media has birthed a new breed of celebrities – influencers. Among them, Alix Earle, a TikTok star, stands tall. Known for her ‘Get Ready with Me’ videos and candid college life content from the University of Miami, she experienced a rapid ascension into the limelight after going viral in 2022. Today,
Alix Earle: The Powerhouse Influencer with a Golden Heart
Taylor Swift Class Announced at University of the Philippines-Diliman
21 mins ago
Taylor Swift Class Announced at University of the Philippines-Diliman
Fantastic Four MCU Movie Rumors: HERBIE's Potential Inclusion Sparks Fan Excitement
22 mins ago
Fantastic Four MCU Movie Rumors: HERBIE's Potential Inclusion Sparks Fan Excitement
Khan's Humility Towards ISRO Scientist Strikes a Chord With Public
8 mins ago
Khan's Humility Towards ISRO Scientist Strikes a Chord With Public
Larsa Pippen Deletes Instagram Image Following Family Disapproval: A Discussion on Personal Expression and Public Personas
11 mins ago
Larsa Pippen Deletes Instagram Image Following Family Disapproval: A Discussion on Personal Expression and Public Personas
Annie Nightingale: A Trailblazing Legacy in Music Broadcasting
20 mins ago
Annie Nightingale: A Trailblazing Legacy in Music Broadcasting
Latest Headlines
World News
Caitlin Clark to Make History with a Unique Broadcasting Milestone
20 seconds
Caitlin Clark to Make History with a Unique Broadcasting Milestone
New York City: The Epicenter of Pro-Palestine Activism
31 seconds
New York City: The Epicenter of Pro-Palestine Activism
North Carolina's Controversial SB49: Empowering Parents or Stigmatizing LGBTQ Youth?
1 min
North Carolina's Controversial SB49: Empowering Parents or Stigmatizing LGBTQ Youth?
27 Former LSU Tigers Embark on NFL Playoffs Journey
2 mins
27 Former LSU Tigers Embark on NFL Playoffs Journey
J.T. Tuimoloau Returns to Ohio State: A Boost for Buckeyes' Upcoming Season
2 mins
J.T. Tuimoloau Returns to Ohio State: A Boost for Buckeyes' Upcoming Season
Republican Candidates' Missed Opportunities with Gen Z in Primary Debate
2 mins
Republican Candidates' Missed Opportunities with Gen Z in Primary Debate
NFL Teams Show Resilience Amid Key Player Injuries
3 mins
NFL Teams Show Resilience Amid Key Player Injuries
Quebec's Healthcare Crisis Worsens as Nursing Licenses Hit 10-Year Low
3 mins
Quebec's Healthcare Crisis Worsens as Nursing Licenses Hit 10-Year Low
West Virginia Senate Passes Landmark Bill for School Security
3 mins
West Virginia Senate Passes Landmark Bill for School Security
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
3 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
4 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
4 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
7 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
9 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
10 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
10 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app