Netflix to Unleash ‘Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft’ Anime Starring Hayley Atwell

Netflix, the streaming giant, is set to broaden its gaming adaptations portfolio by delving into the realm of anime with its highly anticipated series ‘Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft.’ The role of the iconic adventurer is being brought to life by the talented Hayley Atwell, who has garnered fame for her portrayal of Peggy Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Atwell Embraces Lara Croft

With a knack for voice acting, honed through her character Captain Carter, Atwell shared her excitement for the invigorating scripts of the new anime series during a podcast with ComicBook.com. She is set to inject her unique charisma into the character, breathing life into the legendary tomb raider.

Reviving Lara Croft for a New Generation

The upcoming series aims to captivate fresh audiences and will showcase Lara Croft in her prime. Following the narrative thread of the recent Square Enix trilogy, the anime promises to modernize the character while retaining her quintessential spirit. It will unfold the story of Lara Croft, the unyielding adventurer, battling foes and embarking on perilous missions to guard ancient artifacts and secure the world.

High Expectations for the Netflix Anime

The anime series, slated for release this year, holds high promise. It blends the thrill of adventure with intense action, creating an immersive experience for viewers. As Netflix prepares to add another feather to its cap with this bold venture, fans of the franchise eagerly await the arrival of ‘Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft.’