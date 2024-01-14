en English
Arts & Entertainment

Netflix to Stream New Episodes of One Piece in Celebration of the Anime's 25th Anniversary

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:15 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 12:20 am EST
Netflix to Stream New Episodes of One Piece in Celebration of the Anime’s 25th Anniversary

Netflix, the streaming giant, has announced its intention to air new episodes of the popular anime franchise, One Piece, a move that not only signifies its investment in the anime genre but also its strategy to capture a broader audience. This decision comes as the iconic series gears up to celebrate its 25th anniversary and reflects the increasing demand for anime content among streaming subscribers.

One Piece Finds a New Home

The announcement means that One Piece will now be available on both Netflix and Crunchyroll, its current platform. This expansion of the anime’s availability is timed perfectly with the 25th anniversary of the series this year and the running of the final saga of the second half of One Piece, which began on August 29, 2022. The first episode of the new saga, Egghead Island, aired on January 7, 2024.

Diversifying the Anime Portfolio

Beyond the airing of new episodes, Netflix’s association with One Piece is not new. The live-action adaptation of One Piece, which made a huge splash on Netflix, is a testament to this. Furthermore, a new anime adaptation of the manga is set to arrive on the platform, adding to Netflix’s diversified anime portfolio. A spin-off series, Monsters: 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation, is also set to hit the platform on January 21.

Viewership Poll Sparks Discussion

The move to air One Piece on two different platforms has sparked a poll asking viewers which platform they prefer for watching the new episodes. The results of this poll could potentially influence future decisions related to the distribution of anime content and demonstrate the importance of securing popular titles in remaining competitive in the streaming industry.

Arts & Entertainment Japan
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

