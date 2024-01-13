en English
Arts & Entertainment

Netflix to Release ‘Dead Boy Detectives’, an Adaptation of DC Comics Series

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:18 pm EST
Netflix to Release ‘Dead Boy Detectives’, an Adaptation of DC Comics Series

Streaming giant Netflix is poised to release a captivating eight-episode series, ‘Dead Boy Detectives,’ a screen adaptation of the DC Comics series. This intriguing venture is the brainchild of Toby Litt, an academic at the University of Southampton, and illustrator Mark Buckingham. Created between 2013 and 2014, the comic series gives a fresh spin to characters first introduced by Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner in the renowned ‘The Sandman’ comic book series.

Unraveling the Storyline

The narrative orbits around Charles Rowland and Edwin Payne, two ghostly children who, instead of crossing over to the afterlife, decide to unravel supernatural mysteries. Assisting them is Crystal Palace, a central character with a unique ability to see the duo, courtesy of her near-death experience. A noteworthy contribution from Litt, who also serves as an Associate Professor in Creative Writing, is the creation of The Neitherlands, a transitional space teetering between life and death.

The Making and the Cast

The Netflix adaptation was filmed in Canada over 2022 and 2023. The series stars George Rexstrew and Jayden Revri as the titular detectives, with two-time British Soap Awards winner Kassius Nelson playing Crystal Palace. Nelson is best known for her acclaimed role in ‘Hollyoaks.’

Return of the Dead Boys

While an official release date for the series remains under wraps, a teaser trailer has sparked interest. Toby Litt has expressed his excitement about the adaptation, revealing that Neil Gaiman hinted the TV series would closely adhere to the narrative and characters he and Buckingham developed. This brings the ‘Dead Boy Detectives’ back to life with an electrifying vibrancy, setting the stage for their adventures to unfold on the small screen in April 2024.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

