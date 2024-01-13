en English
Arts & Entertainment

Netflix to Debut ‘Pokémon Horizons: The Series’ Featuring New Protagonists and Legendary Pokémon

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:01 am EST
Netflix to Debut 'Pokémon Horizons: The Series' Featuring New Protagonists and Legendary Pokémon

The anticipation for the latest expansion in the Pokémon universe is palpable. Netflix has ushered in a new era of excitement by unveiling the English-dubbed trailer for ‘Pokémon Horizons: The Series’. This new anime series, featuring two distinct characters, Liko and Roy, is set to premiere on March 7.

Introducing Liko and Roy

Liko and Roy are the newest additions to the Pokémon universe, joining the roster alongside characters from the latest video games, ‘Pokémon Scarlet’ and ‘Pokémon Violet’. The story revolves around these trainers and their adventures with the Rising Volt Tacklers. With the trailer release, fans have been given a glimpse into the extraordinary journey that awaits these protagonists in the upcoming series.

A Legendary Highlight

A notable feature of this series is the inclusion of the shiny form of the Legendary Pokémon Rayquaza. This particular element has sparked significant interest among the fanbase, who are eagerly awaiting the series’ debut to witness the legendary creature in action.

The Team Behind the Scenes

The production of ‘Pokémon Horizons: The Series’ is led by a team of seasoned anime experts. The directorial reins are held by Saori Den, while Dai Sato oversees the script, and Daiki Tomiyasu serves as the creative director. Their collective experience and dedication are set to bring to life a new chapter in the Pokémon saga that promises to captivate audiences worldwide.

This latest offering from Netflix is part of the continued expansion of the Pokémon franchise, a global phenomenon that continues to engage fans with its games, shows, and merchandise. The release of ‘Pokémon Horizons: The Series’ marks a significant milestone in this journey, promising an unforgettable adventure for both the new and veteran fans of the franchise.

Arts & Entertainment
