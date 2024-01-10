en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Netflix to Adapt ‘One Day’ into a 14-Episode Web Series

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:26 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 11:32 pm EST
Netflix to Adapt ‘One Day’ into a 14-Episode Web Series

Netflix, the global streaming giant, is set to breathe new life into the cherished narrative of Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew, the characters central to the 2011 romantic drama ‘One Day.’ The original film, starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess, left an indelible mark on audiences worldwide with its poignant love story. Now, after a span of 13 years, this tale of love, life, and longing, is being retold through a 14-episode web series on Netflix.

Reviving a Classic Love Story

The upcoming series promises to offer a renewed take on the tale of Em and Dex. It has been recast with Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall, stepping into the shoes of the beloved characters. This fresh adaptation, like the film, draws its narrative arc from the novel ‘One Day’ by David Nicholls. Interestingly, Nicholls is also contributing to the series as its executive director, heightening the expectations of fans.

A Unique Narrative Concept

The series, like its source material, adopts a unique narrative concept, with each episode following the characters on the same date every year. It traces their growth, evolution, joys, heartbreaks, and the intricate dynamics of their relationship, spanning over two decades. This approach makes the series a perfect blend of nostalgia and novelty, offering audiences a chance to witness the characters’ journey anew.

High Anticipation for the Release

The web series adaptation of ‘One Day’ is set to start streaming on Netflix from February 8th, 2024. This announcement has sparked a wave of anticipation and excitement among the fans of the original film and novel. With its unique storytelling approach, relatable characters, and the promise of depth and detail, the series has already generated significant buzz online.

0
Arts & Entertainment
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
41 seconds ago
Super Junior D&E Launches Official Japanese Fan Club Website: A New Chapter in K-Pop Engagement
Super Junior D&E, the dynamic subunit of the much-celebrated K-pop group Super Junior, has marked another significant milestone in its illustrious career. The duo, composed of members Donghae and Eunhyuk, has recently launched its official Japanese fan club website. This digital platform allows the band to interact more intimately with its ardent followers, providing exclusive
Super Junior D&E Launches Official Japanese Fan Club Website: A New Chapter in K-Pop Engagement
Could Taylor Swift Unknowingly Be a Covert Asset? An Ex-FBI Agent Weighs In
5 mins ago
Could Taylor Swift Unknowingly Be a Covert Asset? An Ex-FBI Agent Weighs In
'Immortality' Confirmed for PlayStation 5 Release: A New Chapter Begins
7 mins ago
'Immortality' Confirmed for PlayStation 5 Release: A New Chapter Begins
Tony Clarkin, Magnum's Guitarist and Songwriter, Dies at 77
2 mins ago
Tony Clarkin, Magnum's Guitarist and Songwriter, Dies at 77
'Boy Swallows Universe': Trent Dalton's Novel Comes Alive on Netflix
3 mins ago
'Boy Swallows Universe': Trent Dalton's Novel Comes Alive on Netflix
Cost-of-Living Crisis Forces Cancellation of Coastal Jam Music Festival
5 mins ago
Cost-of-Living Crisis Forces Cancellation of Coastal Jam Music Festival
Latest Headlines
World News
Peru Declares State of Emergency on Northern Border Amid Ecuador's Unrest
17 seconds
Peru Declares State of Emergency on Northern Border Amid Ecuador's Unrest
Ngizwe Mchunu Warns Julius Malema Against EFF's Election Manifesto Launch at Moses Mabhida Stadium
21 seconds
Ngizwe Mchunu Warns Julius Malema Against EFF's Election Manifesto Launch at Moses Mabhida Stadium
Tri-City Dust Devils Commit to 20-Year Lease, Gesa Stadium Upgrades
36 seconds
Tri-City Dust Devils Commit to 20-Year Lease, Gesa Stadium Upgrades
Hamidou Diallo Signs 10-Day Contract with Washington Wizards: A Turning Point or a Temporary Fix?
3 mins
Hamidou Diallo Signs 10-Day Contract with Washington Wizards: A Turning Point or a Temporary Fix?
Joe Morris Joins New Mexico State Aggies as Defensive Line Coach
3 mins
Joe Morris Joins New Mexico State Aggies as Defensive Line Coach
BJP Leaders Outline Strategy for Separate Assembly and Lok Sabha Elections
4 mins
BJP Leaders Outline Strategy for Separate Assembly and Lok Sabha Elections
Storm Hunter Targets Singles Success at Melbourne Park Open
4 mins
Storm Hunter Targets Singles Success at Melbourne Park Open
Gary Woodland Triumphs Over Brain Tumor, Returns to Competitive Golf
4 mins
Gary Woodland Triumphs Over Brain Tumor, Returns to Competitive Golf
Screen Time in Toddlers: A Potential Risk Factor for Sensory Processing Disorders
5 mins
Screen Time in Toddlers: A Potential Risk Factor for Sensory Processing Disorders
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
3 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
4 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
4 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
5 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
5 hours
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
6 hours
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
7 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility
7 hours
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility
BlackRock Cuts 600 Jobs Amid Market Challenges and Industry Transformation
7 hours
BlackRock Cuts 600 Jobs Amid Market Challenges and Industry Transformation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app