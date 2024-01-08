en English
Arts & Entertainment

Netflix Stars Nikki Rodriguez and Noah LaLonde Dazzle at 2024 Golden Globes

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 5:14 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 5:52 pm EST
Netflix Stars Nikki Rodriguez and Noah LaLonde Dazzle at 2024 Golden Globes

Netflix stars Nikki Rodriguez and Noah LaLonde, best known for their roles in the popular series ‘My Life with the Walter Boys, charmed spectators at the 2024 Golden Globes with their coordinated black-and-white attire. The duo made a striking debut, fitting seamlessly into the glamour and sparkle of the star-studded event.

Rodriguez’s Stunning Outfits

At just 22, Rodriguez turned heads with not one but two captivating outfits throughout the evening. She began in a $5,990 off-the-shoulder black Oscar de la Renta pencil dress, elegantly adorned with bugle bead embroidery and a daring high-leg slit. The young actress chose to keep her accessories minimal, letting her elegant attire and chic hairdo take center stage.

LaLonde, 25, perfectly complemented Rodriguez’s look with his take on the black-and-white theme. The actor donned a classic black suit, crisp white shirt, and black bowtie, creating a flawless image of a young Hollywood heartthrob. His sharp attire and charismatic persona further elevated the pair’s shared aesthetic.

‘My Life with the Walter Boys’

The duo later made an appearance at the Billboard Golden Globes after-party, where Rodriguez changed into a new black-and-white ensemble. This time, she opted for a dress that featured a sultry black satin top and a whimsical white tulle flower skirt, striking a perfect balance between elegance and fun.

Their breakout hit, ‘My Life with the Walter Boys’, is a 10-episode Netflix series based on a 2014 novel by Ali Novak. The show, often compared to ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ and ‘The Kissing Booth’, follows protagonist Jackie as she navigates life on a Colorado farm with 10 children, nine of whom are boys. This leads to a love triangle and family tensions, providing a rich tapestry of drama and romance. Sarah Rafferty, who co-stars as the family’s wrangler, also attended the Golden Globes, expressing her joy in working with the talented young cast and presenting an award in a stunning backless light blue gown.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

