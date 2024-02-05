Netflix Set to Launch 'Uglies' Starring Joey King in 2024

Netflix, the streaming giant, readies itself to unveil its original film adaptation of Scott Westerfeld's novel, 'Uglies', in 2024. The movie is helmed by the acclaimed director, McG, renowned for his work on films such as 'Charlie's Angels' and 'Terminator Salvation'. The screenplay is the creative brainchild of Emmy-nominated screenwriters Krista Vernoff and Vanessa Taylor.

Joey King: The Driving Force Behind 'Uglies'

Joey King, a stalwart Netflix collaborator and an avid fan of the 'Uglies' series, was the catalyst in bringing the project to Netflix. King, who has signed a first-look deal with the streaming service through her production company, plays the lead role of Tally Youngblood. The plot revolves around a dystopian world where a mandatory operation at the age of 16 standardizes beauty by eradicating physical differences, thrusting King's character into a whirlwind of transformative decisions.

Star-studded Cast for 'Uglies'

The film's cast is rounded out with a lineup of distinguished actors, including Laverne Cox, Chase Stokes, and Brianne Tju. Principal photography was completed between October and December 2021, but Netflix confirmed additional filming to ensure the movie's seamless execution.

'Uglies' on Netflix's 2024 Slate

Joey King's enthusiasm for the project was evident as she expressed her excitement on Instagram. 'Uglies' has officially been added to Netflix's 2024 slate, with an exact release date yet to be announced. However, it is expected to hit the screens mid-to-late 2024, marking a significant addition to Netflix's original film catalog.