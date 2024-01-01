en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Netflix Rings in the New Year with a Slew of Exciting Additions

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:53 pm EST
Netflix Rings in the New Year with a Slew of Exciting Additions

As the fireworks prepare to illuminate the skyline this New Year’s Eve, Netflix subscribers have a multitude of new movies and series to choose from to punctuate their celebrations. From critically acclaimed biographical dramas to Oscar-winning films and beloved comedy series, the streaming giant ensures there’s something for everyone to kick off 2024 in style.

Spotlight on New Releases

A star-studded addition to Netflix’s roster this month is the biographical drama ‘Elvis’ directed by Baz Luhrmann. This celebrated film, featuring Tom Hanks and Austin Butler, has already received eight Oscar nominations. Critics have particularly commended Butler’s riveting portrayal of the legendary musician, Elvis Presley, making this a must-watch for music and movie lovers alike.

Another noteworthy feature is the Oscar-winning film ‘Joker’, directed by Todd Phillips and starring Joaquin Phoenix as the iconic Batman villain. Though its release was marked with controversy and heightened security at theaters, it’s now available for streaming, offering audiences a chance to dive into this dark and compelling narrative from the comfort of their homes.

From Silver Screen to Small Screen

Netflix isn’t just about films, though. They’ve added all four seasons of the well-received comedy series ‘Tacoma FD’ from TruTV to their lineup. The show has struck a chord with audiences and is currently awaiting a decision on renewal, offering a lighter option amidst the dramas and thrillers.

Looking Forward and Backward

Netflix is not only adding new content but also reminding subscribers to catch a selection of movies before they leave the platform. It’s a last chance for viewers to experience these films on Netflix before they bid farewell. Meanwhile, to further fuel the excitement of DC fans, the streaming platform teases the release of ‘Aquaman,’ a perfect companion for a DC movie binge this New Year’s Eve.

As we step into January 2024, Netflix continues to keep its viewers intrigued with an impressive line-up of upcoming releases. From the pulse-pounding thriller ‘Bitconned’ to the return of ‘Gyeongseong Creature 2’ and ‘Break Point: Season 2,’ there’s plenty in the pipeline to keep audiences engaged. The article also recaps some of the festive content from the past week, including Indian cinema and Christmas movies, thereby reinforcing Netflix’s commitment to cater to a diverse global audience.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Hollywood's Tumultuous Year Gives Way to an Exciting Lineup of 2024 Releases

By BNN Correspondents

The Rise of LGBTQ+ Representation in Streaming Media: What to Watch in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Pajiba's 17th Annual Pajiba Ten: Celebrating Favorite Celebrities of the Year

By BNN Correspondents

Monster: Hirokazu Kore-eda's Masterpiece Explores the Human Psyche

By BNN Correspondents

Inside Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' New York Home: A Peek into Priv ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 1 min
Inside Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' New York Home: A Peek into Priv ...
heart comment 0
‘The Lodge’ Chills Audiences on Netflix UK: A Psychological Horror Tale

By BNN Correspondents

'The Lodge' Chills Audiences on Netflix UK: A Psychological Horror Tale
2024 Arts & Entertainment Preview: A Year of Captivating Creations

By BNN Correspondents

2024 Arts & Entertainment Preview: A Year of Captivating Creations
Halle Berry Welcomes 2024 with a Glittering Instagram Post and Reflections on Her Hollywood Journey

By BNN Correspondents

Halle Berry Welcomes 2024 with a Glittering Instagram Post and Reflections on Her Hollywood Journey
UTV Ghana’s Star-Studded Event Kicks Off 2024; Alleged Theft by NPP Official Goes Viral

By BNN Correspondents

UTV Ghana's Star-Studded Event Kicks Off 2024; Alleged Theft by NPP Official Goes Viral
Latest Headlines
World News
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
16 seconds
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
49 seconds
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Russia Surpasses Germany to Become Fifth-Largest Economy
2 mins
Russia Surpasses Germany to Become Fifth-Largest Economy
Thomas Partey's Injury Exclusion: Impact on Ghana's 2024 African Cup of Nations Squad
2 mins
Thomas Partey's Injury Exclusion: Impact on Ghana's 2024 African Cup of Nations Squad
South Carolina Tops AP Women's Basketball Poll, Syracuse Returns to Top 25
3 mins
South Carolina Tops AP Women's Basketball Poll, Syracuse Returns to Top 25
Japan Jolted by Powerful Earthquake Amid Global Political Unrest
3 mins
Japan Jolted by Powerful Earthquake Amid Global Political Unrest
Congress Launches Bharat Nyaya Yatra: A Strategic Move Ahead of 2024 Elections
4 mins
Congress Launches Bharat Nyaya Yatra: A Strategic Move Ahead of 2024 Elections
The Rise of Collective Action Amid Political Turmoil
5 mins
The Rise of Collective Action Amid Political Turmoil
Unsealed Documents Shed Light on Australia's Decision to Join Iraq War
6 mins
Unsealed Documents Shed Light on Australia's Decision to Join Iraq War
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
16 seconds
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
49 seconds
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
17 mins
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
24 mins
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
32 mins
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
1 hour
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
1 hour
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
2 hours
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app