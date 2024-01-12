en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Netflix Pulls Indian Film Amid Backlash for Depicting Hindu Priest’s Daughter Eating Meat

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:10 am EST
Netflix Pulls Indian Film Amid Backlash for Depicting Hindu Priest’s Daughter Eating Meat

In a significant move that has sparked widespread debate, Netflix has pulled the Tamil-language film ‘Annapoorani – The Goddess of Food’ from its platform. The decision follows a wave of criticism and protest centered on a scene where the daughter of a Hindu priest is portrayed consuming meat. Notably, the uproar was led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), a hardline Hindu organization associated with India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. The film’s removal has once again thrown light on the delicate balance streaming platforms must maintain in a culturally diverse market like India.

Intense Backlash and A Film’s Removal

Critics of ‘Annapoorani – The Goddess of Food’ celebrated its withdrawal from Netflix’s Indian suite, heralding it as an acknowledgment of their concerns. Ramesh Solanki, associated with the ‘Hindu IT Cell’, went as far as filing a police complaint in Mumbai, citing scenes from the film as offensive to Hindu sentiments.

Netflix India, yet to make an official statement, finds itself in the crosshairs of a controversy that mirrors broader issues. As digital entertainment platforms continue to navigate the Indian market, they often find themselves retracting or modifying controversial content.

An Ongoing Struggle for Streaming Platforms

The incident underscores a recurring challenge for streaming giants operating in India, one of the world’s most significant streaming markets. The portrayal of religious, cultural, or historical narratives often incites backlash from various groups. Netflix, along with other major platforms like Amazon and Disney, has faced similar controversies in the past.

Global Implications and Unanswered Questions

While the immediate controversy revolves around a single film, the underlying issue has far-reaching implications. It raises questions about the freedom of expression, cultural sensitivities, and the responsibility of streaming platforms in a globalized digital age. As these platforms continue to expand their footprint, the challenge of accommodating diverse cultural norms without courting controversy is set to grow.

0
Arts & Entertainment India
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
Marvel's 'Echo' Connects TV Universe to MCU Timeline Amid 'Fantastic Four' Casting Rumors
In an exciting turn of events for Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans, 2024 has kicked off with the release of ‘Echo,’ a successor to ‘Hawkeye’ and predecessor to ‘Daredevil: Born Again.’ Despite the mixed reviews it has garnered on Disney Plus, ‘Echo’ holds a pivotal position in the MCU. It hints at establishing connections between
Marvel's 'Echo' Connects TV Universe to MCU Timeline Amid 'Fantastic Four' Casting Rumors
Sega Rolls Out Update for 'Sonic Superstars', Enhances Gameplay Experience
6 mins ago
Sega Rolls Out Update for 'Sonic Superstars', Enhances Gameplay Experience
Street Fighter 6 Character Usage Stats: Winners, Losers, and Potential Comebacks
6 mins ago
Street Fighter 6 Character Usage Stats: Winners, Losers, and Potential Comebacks
'Elfquest' to be Adapted into Animated Series by FOX
2 mins ago
'Elfquest' to be Adapted into Animated Series by FOX
Hellcard's 'Artifacts Update': A Game-changer for Players
3 mins ago
Hellcard's 'Artifacts Update': A Game-changer for Players
YOWIE Hotel: An Artistic Haven in Philadelphia's Hospitality Scene
5 mins ago
YOWIE Hotel: An Artistic Haven in Philadelphia's Hospitality Scene
Latest Headlines
World News
Thunder's Dominance Shines in Historic Rout Against Blazers
1 min
Thunder's Dominance Shines in Historic Rout Against Blazers
Seattle Kraken Triumphs Over Washington Capitals with a 4-1 Win
2 mins
Seattle Kraken Triumphs Over Washington Capitals with a 4-1 Win
Adventist Health Castle Ascends to Level-Three Trauma Center Status
2 mins
Adventist Health Castle Ascends to Level-Three Trauma Center Status
James Madison Triumphs over South Alabama in College Basketball Showdown
2 mins
James Madison Triumphs over South Alabama in College Basketball Showdown
Jaguars' Search for New Defensive Coordinator Thwarted by Falcons, Panthers
2 mins
Jaguars' Search for New Defensive Coordinator Thwarted by Falcons, Panthers
Northeastern Clinches Narrow Victory Over Hofstra in Thrilling Basketball Game
3 mins
Northeastern Clinches Narrow Victory Over Hofstra in Thrilling Basketball Game
UNC-Wilmington Triumphs Over Monmouth in Thrilling College Basketball Game
3 mins
UNC-Wilmington Triumphs Over Monmouth in Thrilling College Basketball Game
UT Rio Grande Valley's Stunning Overtime Victory Over Seattle University
3 mins
UT Rio Grande Valley's Stunning Overtime Victory Over Seattle University
Panthers Triumph Over Pioneers in High School Basketball Showdown
4 mins
Panthers Triumph Over Pioneers in High School Basketball Showdown
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
11 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
12 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
12 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
13 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
14 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
15 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
17 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app