Arts & Entertainment

Netflix Drops Trailer for Documentary on ‘Greatest Night in Pop’ History

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:56 am EST
Netflix has unveiled the trailer for a forthcoming documentary that revisits a momentous night in pop music history, known as ‘The Greatest Night in Pop.’ The film is set to premiere at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 19, and will be available to stream on Netflix from Jan. 29.

Revisiting the Iconic Pop Music Event

The documentary takes the audience back to January 25, 1985, a significant night when 46 of the most renowned names in pop music, including Michael Jackson, Lionel Richie, Dionne Warwick, and Bruce Springsteen, came together to record ‘We Are the World.’ The aim of the project was to generate funds to alleviate the 1983-1985 famine in Africa. This remarkable gathering of music icons, for a noble cause, has since been dubbed the ‘greatest night in pop’ history.

Inside the ‘Greatest Night in Pop’

Directed by Bao Nguyen, the documentary is expected to provide an intimate look at the artists, the music, and the moments that made the night legendary. It includes never-before-seen footage and interviews, providing a detailed narrative of the event and the fascinating dynamics behind the scenes. The film also offers insight into the music industry of the time and the cultural impact of the song and the event.

A Nostalgic Journey for Music Enthusiasts

Netflix’s ‘The Greatest Night in Pop’ is highly anticipated by music enthusiasts and fans of the artists involved. It serves as a nostalgic journey back to a significant era in music and global culture. The trailer promises to deliver an in-depth, behind-the-scenes exploration of the event that has echoed through decades, shaping the pop music landscape.

Arts & Entertainment Music
BNN Correspondents

