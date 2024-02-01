Netflix Cancels Popular Action-Comedy Series 'Obliterated' After First Season

Netflix, the global streaming giant, has taken the decision to discontinue the action-comedy series 'Obliterated' after its first season, in spite of the acclaim and popularity it garnered post its premiere. The series, which had an impressive run on the platform, was the brainchild of the creators of 'Cobra Kai', and captured the story of a special-operations team grappling with a deceptive bomb after they were led to believe they had saved Las Vegas from a terrorist attack.

A Successful Yet Short-Lived Run

Debuting in November, 'Obliterated' quickly ascended the popularity charts, bagging the number one position on Netflix's Top 10 list for English-language series during its second week. It managed to maintain its presence on the list for an impressive six weeks. The series boasted a star-studded ensemble with names like Shelley Hennig, Nick Zano, and Terrence Terrell, adding to its appeal.

The Balancing Act of Viewership and Production Costs

The decision to pull the plug on 'Obliterated' appears to be a calculated one, driven by a balance between viewership metrics and the costs incurred in production. This move is in line with a larger trend surfacing on Netflix, involving the cancellation of shows after a single season, irrespective of their popularity. While this may come as a surprise to many, it highlights the platform's focus on creating a diverse and dynamic content portfolio rather than investing heavily in long-term series.

A Hopeful Future for 'Obliterated'

Despite the cancellation, the series creators - Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald - express optimism about revisiting the concept in the future. Drawing parallels to a movie franchise, they hint at potentially reviving the story years later. Concurrently, they will continue their partnership with Netflix, working on the final season of 'Cobra Kai' and exploring possibilities for spinoffs. As for 'Obliterated', while its future hangs in the balance, fans can still enjoy its eight-episode first season on Netflix.