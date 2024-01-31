Netflix Acquires Sundance-Winning Documentary 'Daughters': A New Addition to its Documentary Roster

Netflix, the world-renowned streaming giant, has secured a significant acquisition in the form of the Sundance documentary, "Daughters". The film, which provides an intimate portrayal of young girls participating in a dance with their incarcerated fathers, won the Audience Award for the U.S. Documentary Competition at Sundance. It also clinched the title of Festival Favorite, underscoring its widespread appeal and critical acclaim. The agreement was reached after a fiercely competitive bidding situation involving three companies.

A Long Journey to Success

The production of "Daughters" represents a labor of love that spanned eight years, culminating in its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. The documentary is a remarkable debut for co-directors Dawn Neely Patton, CEO of Girls For A Change, and Nicole Rae, a director acclaimed for her nominations from the Cannes Young Lions awards. This film marks the first feature-length project for both directors, demonstrating their skillful storytelling and ability to delve into complex human narratives.

The Powerhouse Team Behind 'Daughters'

The producing team behind "Daughters" includes industry veterans and fresh talents. Lisa Mazzotta and Natalie Rae are among the producers, while the executive producers include renowned figures like Kerry Washington and Joel Edgerton. The deal was adeptly handled by CAA and Submarine, representing the filmmakers in this crucial transaction. This team's collective effort has resulted in a powerful cinematic piece that resonates deeply with audiences and critics alike, as evidenced by its 100% 'fresh' rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Netflix's Strategic Acquisition

With the acquisition of "Daughters," Netflix continues to solidify its position as a leading platform for diverse and impactful narratives. The deal, reportedly in the 'seven-figure' range, reinforces Netflix's commitment to investing in compelling content that mirrors the complexities of human experience and sparks meaningful conversations. As audiences eagerly await the documentary's arrival on the streaming platform, "Daughters" is poised to be a pivotal addition to Netflix's rich roster of documentaries.