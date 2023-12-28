NEON Outbids A24: Wins Theatrical Rights for ‘FERRARI’

In an unexpected turn of events, the anticipated film ‘FERRARI,’ directed by Michael Mann, has sparked a fierce competition between independent film distribution companies, NEON and A24. Initially destined for a direct streaming release on Showtime, the film’s distribution plan has been dramatically reimagined following NEON’s victorious bid of over $15 million.

The battlefield was set when a sudden bidding war for ‘FERRARI’ erupted between the two renowned distributors. The intense competition culminated with NEON securing the theatrical distribution rights for the film, dramatically shifting the film’s initial release strategy.

Shifting Tides in Film Distribution

The acquisition deal, valued at a staggering $15 million, is a strong testament to the film’s potential for success in traditional theatres. This move signifies an industry-wide evolution where streaming and theatrical platforms alike vie for captivating content. It also reflects the film industry’s growing confidence in theatrical releases in the face of the streaming revolution.

Critical Reception and Audience Response

Despite its rocky start at the box office, earning only $2.8 million on Christmas Day, ‘FERRARI’ has garnered positive reviews. The film, a biographical sports drama rooted in the trials of Enzo Ferrari, founder of Ferrari S.p.A., premiered at the 80th Venice International Film Festival to positive critical reception. It holds a 75% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a score of 73 out of 100 on Metacritic. However, not all reviews were glowing, with criticism directed towards the casting of American actors to portray Italian characters, including Adam Driver.