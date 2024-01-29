Nene Park Launches Storytelling Competition for National Storytelling Week

In a remarkable initiative to kindle the spark of creativity among children, Nene Park has launched a unique storytelling competition. This contest, which began on Saturday, is conducted in conjunction with the National Literacy Trust's National Storytelling Week. Set to conclude on February 10, the competition invites children to weave stories influenced by various elements of the park. Be it the park's diverse wildlife, the diligent rangers, the rich Roman history, or personal experiences like family outings or cherished memories within the park's greens, the creative possibilities are boundless.

Unleashing Creative Potential

The contest is thoughtfully segmented into three age brackets: 5-8 years, 9-11 years, and 12-14 years. This division ensures fair competition and encourages age-appropriate creativity. The winner in each category stands to receive a £20 book voucher from the Reading Monster's Bookshop. More importantly, their story will be showcased on the Nene Park website and promoted on the park's social media platforms, allowing their creative work to gain broader recognition.

Submission and Guidelines

Submissions for the contest are to be made via email. The guidelines stipulate that stories must not exceed 500 words. The intent is to ensure that they remain enjoyable and engaging for park visitors to read or listen to. The stories should reflect the spirit of Nene Park and resonate with the park's visitors.

Adding Linguistic Color to the Winter Festival

Alongside the storytelling competition, Nene Park's Winter Festival features an intriguing element. Poems from the Syntax Poetry Collective, inspired by woodland creatures, are available for park visitors to read or listen to on the park's website. These poems, steeped in nature's charm, enhance the overall experience of the festival.