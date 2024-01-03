en English
Arts & Entertainment

Nenagh Toastmasters Wrap Up the Year with Engaging Speeches and Discussions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:16 pm EST
Nenagh Toastmasters Wrap Up the Year with Engaging Speeches and Discussions

In the heart of Nenagh, the local Toastmasters wrapped up their year with a vibrant meeting at the Abbey Court Hotel on the 12th of December. The event was a mosaic of intellectual discourses, brimming with diverse speeches, constructive criticism, and impromptu discussions.

Evening of Enlightening Speeches

The evening featured three absorbing presentations. Eileen took the audience on a journey through the art and process of writing memoirs, while Stephen delved into the rich traditions of Christmas. Simultaneously, Willie highlighted the critical role of nature in fostering positivity. These speeches were not just mere talks but served as a platform for learning and introspection.

Constructive Evaluation and Feedback

The evaluators for the evening, Tony Spain, Brendan O’Brien, and Joe Ryan, meticulously analysed these presentations, offering valuable feedback. The role of an evaluator is not just to critique but to highlight areas of strength and provide constructive suggestions for improvement. The feedback process, thus, became a learning curve for both the speakers and the audience.

A Blend of Formal and Impromptu Speaking

The second half of the meeting, led by Sean Butler, was a vibrant mix of impromptu speaking sessions on seasonal topics. The ‘Great Christmas Cookie Debate’ was a playful yet insightful discussion that added a festive touch to the evening. Margaret McGuire monitored the usage of crutch words, thereby ensuring a clean and effective conversation. Natasha Gavilovska, on the other hand, ensured the smooth flow of the meeting by managing the timer lights.

The Toastmasters club of Nenagh is an open platform that encourages public speaking and presentation skills. It offers an environment that fosters learning, growth and camaraderie. The next meeting is slated for January 9, and they extend a warm welcome to one and all, with no obligation to join. They believe that the art of speaking and presenting can be honed only through practice and participation.

Meanwhile, in Clonmel, club member Michael Maunsell created history by winning the International Speech Contest for the third consecutive year at the Toastmasters International Division D’s International Speech Contest and Speech Evaluation Contest. This commendable achievement makes him the first person to win this contest three times in a row and the first club member to win both contests in the same year. His victory has secured him a place in the UK and Ireland International Speech Contest Final, marking his third consecutive appearance. The Clonmel club, which meets twice a month, is witnessing a surge in membership, signaling a growing interest in public speaking and presentation skills.

Ireland
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Arts & Entertainment

