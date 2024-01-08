Neil Young to Release Standalone Edition of ‘Dume’ Album from ‘Zuma’ Sessions

Esteemed rock musician Neil Young is poised to unveil a standalone edition of his 1975 project, ‘Dume,’ a fascinating chronicle of songs birthed during the ‘Zuma’ sessions. Earlier, music enthusiasts could only access ‘Dume’ as a component of the ‘Volume II: 1972-1976’ box set, released in November 2020.

A Closer Look at ‘Dume’

‘Dume’ is a captivating blend of songs, with some tracks that were never previously released from the Zuma sessions, while others found their place on the original ‘Zuma’ album. The album also incorporates songs re-recorded for other Young’s projects – ‘Rust Never Sleeps’ and ‘Comes A Time’.

Recording Details

Epitomizing the spirit of the mid-70s, the tracks were recorded between May and September of 1975, at two distinct locations – the House, Point Dume, CA, and the Broken Arrow Ranch studio. The production was skillfully handled by David Briggs, Neil Young himself, and Tim Mulligan.

2024 Standalone Edition

The 2024 standalone edition of ‘Dume’ promises to be a two LP vinyl exclusive, fostering a sense of anticipation among vinyl collectors and Neil Young’s ardent fans alike. The release is scheduled for February 23, 2023.

Moreover, Neil Young has expressed his enthusiasm for venturing into recording a new album soon, stirring excitement among his worldwide fanbase.