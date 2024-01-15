en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

‘Neighbours’ Teases Major Storyline with Possible Character Death

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:17 pm EST
‘Neighbours’ Teases Major Storyline with Possible Character Death

In a surprising twist that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats, the popular Australian soap opera, ‘Neighbours’ is teasing an ominous storyline that could lead to the death of a major character. The storyline is set to unfold in a series of episodes scheduled to air from Monday, January 29, to Thursday, February 1.

A Holiday Turned Nightmare

The teasers, rife with suspense and intrigue, hint at a vacation for some of the characters going horribly wrong. The tragedy, slated to rock the close-knit community of Ramsay Street, is expected to occur on February 1. If the released spoiler images are anything to go by, the storyline will see characters Aaron Brennan, David Tanaka, Nicolette Stone, Leo Tanaka, and Krista Sinclair setting off on a vacation after bidding farewell to Jane Harris, Abigail Tanaka, and Isla Tanaka.

On-Location Filming and Possible Disaster

The spoiler images also suggest that on-location filming was conducted for the storyline. This suggests that the disastrous event occurs during the characters’ holiday. As the storyline unfolds, the residents of Ramsay Street will have to grapple with the aftermath of this calamity. The looming question, however, is who will be in danger and what is the identity of the unidentified individual seen confronting Leo and Krista?

Availability and Viewing Options

‘Neighbours’ airs new episodes from Monday to Thursday on Amazon Freevee in the UK and US. Australian viewers can tune in to Channel 10 and 10 Peach at the same frequency to stay updated with the unfolding drama. Regardless of the outcome, the upcoming episodes promise a mix of suspense, emotion, and dramatic storytelling that is sure to captivate viewers around the globe.

0
Arts & Entertainment Australia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
17 seconds ago
2024 Western Australian Premier's Book Awards: A Call for Entries
The Western Australian State Government has heralded the onset of the 2024 Western Australian Premier’s Book Awards, calling for entries from local writers. The awards, a beacon of literary excellence, offer a hearty total prize pool of $120,000, underscoring the state’s commitment to nourishing the development and recognizing the brilliance of its writers. A Thriving
2024 Western Australian Premier's Book Awards: A Call for Entries
Reese Witherspoon and Daughter Ava Phillippe: A Striking Resemblance on the Red Carpet
2 mins ago
Reese Witherspoon and Daughter Ava Phillippe: A Striking Resemblance on the Red Carpet
Navigating the World of Online Casinos: RTP Ratios, Security, and the Legal Landscape
2 mins ago
Navigating the World of Online Casinos: RTP Ratios, Security, and the Legal Landscape
True Detective Rekindles its Dark Magic with 'Night Country'
1 min ago
True Detective Rekindles its Dark Magic with 'Night Country'
Reese Witherspoon and Daughter Ava Phillippe Steal the Show at Critics Choice Awards
1 min ago
Reese Witherspoon and Daughter Ava Phillippe Steal the Show at Critics Choice Awards
29th Annual Critics Choice Awards: A Night of Hollywood Glamour and Cinematic Excellence
2 mins ago
29th Annual Critics Choice Awards: A Night of Hollywood Glamour and Cinematic Excellence
Latest Headlines
World News
Postponed Inauguration Sparks Protests Amidst Political Controversy in Guatemala
14 seconds
Postponed Inauguration Sparks Protests Amidst Political Controversy in Guatemala
Climate Activists Label Trump 'Climate Criminal' at Iowa Rally
14 seconds
Climate Activists Label Trump 'Climate Criminal' at Iowa Rally
Arctic Blast Transforms Vancouver Into Winter Sports Haven
22 seconds
Arctic Blast Transforms Vancouver Into Winter Sports Haven
Kareem Hunt Hints at Staying with Cleveland Browns Amidst Off-Season Uncertainty
1 min
Kareem Hunt Hints at Staying with Cleveland Browns Amidst Off-Season Uncertainty
Cycling to Work Linked to Reduced Mental Health Prescriptions, Study Finds
1 min
Cycling to Work Linked to Reduced Mental Health Prescriptions, Study Finds
Ultrasound Experiment Offers Potential Breakthrough in Alzheimer's Treatment
1 min
Ultrasound Experiment Offers Potential Breakthrough in Alzheimer's Treatment
UCLA vs USC Women's Basketball: Unexpected Twists as Key Players Sidelined
1 min
UCLA vs USC Women's Basketball: Unexpected Twists as Key Players Sidelined
Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams Ready for High-Stakes NFL Playoff Showdown
1 min
Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams Ready for High-Stakes NFL Playoff Showdown
Rutherford Institute Challenges U.S. Census Bureau's Invasive Data Collection
2 mins
Rutherford Institute Challenges U.S. Census Bureau's Invasive Data Collection
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
3 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
9 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
12 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
13 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
13 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
15 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
20 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
20 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app