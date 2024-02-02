Neighbours Star Ryan Moloney's One-Man Show Hits Bradford

Ryan Moloney, a household name in the world of Australian soap opera, is all set to enthrall fans in Bradford with his engaging one-man show. Known for his portrayal of Toadfish Rebecchi in the long-running Australian soap opera, Neighbours, Moloney's show is an intriguing treat for long-time fans of the character and the series alike.

A Journey from Rebellious Teen to Respected Lawyer

Having debuted on Neighbours in 1995, Moloney has skilfully brought to life the character of Toadie, a rebellious teenager turned respected lawyer. Over the years, his character has been at the heart of numerous significant storylines and marriages, each adding depth and nuances to Toadfish Rebecchi's persona.

'Toad on the Road': A Peek into Toadie's Life

Following Moloney's participation in the 'Neighbours: The Celebration Tour' with five other cast members, his new show, 'Toad on the Road,' promises to offer fans an exclusive and intimate look into the life of Toadie. The show will feature discussions about Toadie's latest marriage to Terese Willis, memorable storylines, behind-the-scenes secrets, and an interactive Q&A session.

An Event for Die-Hard Fans

Scheduled for September 23 at St George's Hall, the show promises to be a captivating event for all fans of Neighbours and the character of Toadfish. The pre-sale for tickets will kick off on February 7 at 10am, with pre-sale access available through mapletreeentertainment.com/vip. Meet and Greet tickets, offering fans a chance to interact with Moloney, will also be up for grabs.