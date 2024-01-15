Neha Dhupia’s ‘No Filter Neha’ Transitions to Video Format in Its 6th Season

Acclaimed actress and entrepreneur, Neha Dhupia, has unveiled the forthcoming launch of the 6th season of her popular podcast, No Filter Neha. In a significant development, the podcast is transitioning to a video format to be featured on JioTV, promising an enhanced audience experience.

Revolutionizing Podcast Entertainment

The No Filter Neha podcast has carved a distinct niche for itself in the digital entertainment landscape, celebrated for its unfiltered and candid conversations with celebrities. The show’s evolution from audio to video marks a significant stride in its journey, offering audiences the opportunity to engage with more spontaneous and genuine dialogues.

A Glimpse into the Glamorous World of Cinema

Anticipating the release of eight riveting episodes, the new season offers an insightful peep into the glamorous world of Indian cinema. Rumored guests include prominent figures such as Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday, further fueling anticipation for the upcoming season.

Expanding Reach with JioTV

With the podcast now being featured on JioTV, it is poised to attract an even larger audience. JioTV’s expansive reach places No Filter Neha at the center of one of the most widely accessed digital platforms, amplifying its presence and reach.

Neha Dhupia’s role as the creator, producer, and host has been integral to the show’s success, and the transition to a video-first approach underlines her innovative spirit in the realm of digital entertainment.