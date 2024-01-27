'NEEV': Unveiling the Creative Prowess of AKTU's Young Architects

On a crisp Saturday in Lucknow, the Faculty of Architecture and Planning at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) buzzed with anticipation. The reason? 'NEEV', an exhibition showcasing the creative prowess of first-year, first-semester architecture students. The exhibition, as its name suggests, was designed to lay the foundation – the very 'neev' – of the students' architectural journey.

Inventive Works on Display

From intricate design blueprints to meticulously constructed models, the range of works on display was a testament to the students' dedication and deep understanding of architecture. These pieces, brought to life under the mentorship of experienced faculty, were scattered across the verdant campus, each one a beacon of creativity and out-of-the-box thinking.

Aligning Aspiration with Practicality

Principal and dean, Vandana Sehgal, emphasized the faculty's objective to nurture an environment where creative ideas can thrive. She further highlighted their commitment to maintaining a balance between the aspirational and practical aspects of architecture. This philosophy extends to their teaching approach, where design thinking is not just encouraged, but actively integrated into the curriculum.

The Unveiling

The exhibition was inaugurated by Dr. KK Asthana, a retired chief architect of UPRNN, and Jai Krishna Agarwal, an eminent artist. The event, open to professionals, academicians, students, and parents alike, garnered high praise from visitors. For those unable to attend, glimpses of the event were captured and shared on the official Instagram page of FOAP, AKTU.

As the sun set on this vibrant exhibition, it left behind not just a trail of inventive works but also a sense of promise – a promise of a future where these young minds will shape our built environment, one blueprint at a time.