Arts & Entertainment

Neeru Bajwa: A Year of Success, Growth, and Balance in Punjabi Cinema

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:56 pm EST
Neeru Bajwa: A Year of Success, Growth, and Balance in Punjabi Cinema

From the bustling streets of India’s cinematic capital to the serene suburbs of Canada, Neeru Bajwa, one of Punjabi cinema’s brightest stars, has managed to juggle her professional commitments, family responsibilities, and personal well-being with an envious grace. Even as the calendar turned over to 2024, Bajwa, far from taking a well-earned break, was on the set of her upcoming film ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’.

Everyday a Celebration

While many bemoan the prospect of being away from family during festive times, Bajwa’s perspective is refreshingly different. She believes every day with loved ones is a celebration in itself, a sentiment that allows her to pursue her passion without feeling the sting of separation. After wrapping up her shoot, she flew back to Canada, ready to ring in the new year with her family.

Reflecting on Success and Growth

Looking back at 2023, Bajwa has much to be thankful for. Her films, ‘Kalli Jotta’, ‘Buhe Bariyan’, and ‘Shayar’, received widespread acclaim, further cementing her status as a powerhouse performer in the Punjabi film industry. But her gratitude extends beyond her professional success to the health and happiness of her family.

Challenging Roles and Industry Evolution

Recognized for her thoughtful film choices and her willingness to challenge herself in her acting and producing roles, Bajwa believes she has evolved significantly over the years. She is eager to continue exploring her potential and contributing to the growth of the Punjabi film industry. Her film ‘Buhe Bariyan’ found its way to OTT platforms, a feat that speaks volumes about the industry’s dynamism.

Despite the journey ahead, Bajwa remains optimistic about the future of the Punjabi film industry. She acknowledges that the talent it houses is on par with any other, and with the right opportunities, it can shine even brighter.

Arts & Entertainment Canada Lifestyle
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

