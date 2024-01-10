en English
Arts & Entertainment

'Nearly Elton': A Spectacular Tribute to Elton John's Music Set to Dazzle Northallerton Forum

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:04 am EST
‘Nearly Elton’: A Spectacular Tribute to Elton John’s Music Set to Dazzle Northallerton Forum

The stage at Northallerton Forum is preparing to echo with the iconic tunes of Sir Elton John as tribute act, ‘Nearly Elton’, promises to deliver a mesmerising blend of music and narrative. The concert, scheduled for March 1, 2024, is the brainchild of Carlton Entertainment and features Lee Brady, a performer who made a name for himself on ITV’s Starstruck with his uncanny portrayal of Elton John.

A Tribute Act Like No Other

Lee Brady, leading the show as Elton John, is backed by a full live band, collectively crafting a performance that goes beyond mere imitation. Brady’s dynamic stage presence and emotional depth have earned him the reputation of delivering a ‘powerhouse performance’. Following a string of sold-out shows in 2023, ‘Nearly Elton’ is all set for a return, promising an even more spectacular act.

Carlton Entertainment Ups the Ante

Produced by Carlton Entertainment, ‘Nearly Elton’ is poised to be an even larger and more impressive production than its previous iterations. Kerry Carlton, the mind behind this successful tribute act, emphasises that the concert is not just about the music. It’s a journey through five decades of Elton John’s hits, brought to life through Brady’s impressive vocals and his ability to capture the comedic timing that characterised Elton John’s performances.

Experience the Magic of Elton John’s Music

With a repertoire spanning Elton John’s illustrious career, ‘Nearly Elton’ is more than a tribute – it’s a celebration of a musical legend. Tickets are up for grabs and can be purchased from The Forum, Northallerton – either online or by phone. For those who’ve grooved to the rhythm of ‘Rocket Man’ or hummed along to ‘Your Song’, this concert offers an opportunity to relive those moments and appreciate the timeless appeal of Elton John’s music.

Arts & Entertainment Music United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

