‘Nearly Elton’: A Spectacular Tribute to Elton John’s Music Set to Dazzle Northallerton Forum

The stage at Northallerton Forum is preparing to echo with the iconic tunes of Sir Elton John as tribute act, ‘Nearly Elton’, promises to deliver a mesmerising blend of music and narrative. The concert, scheduled for March 1, 2024, is the brainchild of Carlton Entertainment and features Lee Brady, a performer who made a name for himself on ITV’s Starstruck with his uncanny portrayal of Elton John.

A Tribute Act Like No Other

Lee Brady, leading the show as Elton John, is backed by a full live band, collectively crafting a performance that goes beyond mere imitation. Brady’s dynamic stage presence and emotional depth have earned him the reputation of delivering a ‘powerhouse performance’. Following a string of sold-out shows in 2023, ‘Nearly Elton’ is all set for a return, promising an even more spectacular act.

Carlton Entertainment Ups the Ante

Produced by Carlton Entertainment, ‘Nearly Elton’ is poised to be an even larger and more impressive production than its previous iterations. Kerry Carlton, the mind behind this successful tribute act, emphasises that the concert is not just about the music. It’s a journey through five decades of Elton John’s hits, brought to life through Brady’s impressive vocals and his ability to capture the comedic timing that characterised Elton John’s performances.

Experience the Magic of Elton John’s Music

With a repertoire spanning Elton John’s illustrious career, ‘Nearly Elton’ is more than a tribute – it’s a celebration of a musical legend. Tickets are up for grabs and can be purchased from The Forum, Northallerton – either online or by phone. For those who’ve grooved to the rhythm of ‘Rocket Man’ or hummed along to ‘Your Song’, this concert offers an opportunity to relive those moments and appreciate the timeless appeal of Elton John’s music.