en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Neal Francis’s Live Album ‘Francis Comes Alive’: A Journey of Music and Collaboration

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:25 pm EST
Neal Francis’s Live Album ‘Francis Comes Alive’: A Journey of Music and Collaboration

On a chilly evening in March 2023, Thalia Hall in Chicago reverberated with the soulful notes of Neal Francis, the keyboardist and singer-songwriter. Accompanied by an 11-piece ensemble, Francis breathed life into his live album, ‘Francis Comes Alive.’ The album, a tasteful nod to guitarist Peter Frampton’s iconic 1976 live release, ‘Frampton Comes Alive,’ was captured straight to tape, preserving the raw and authentic emotions of the moment.

A Blessing from Frampton

As the winds of autumn swept through Chicago, November saw not only the release of ‘Francis Comes Alive’ but also an accompanying concert film. A significant moment came during a Grammy interview when Francis shared an anecdote. He had received an encouraging message from Frampton himself, who had been informed about the album by Tom Cusimano. Frampton’s blessing gave a nod of recognition to Francis’s homage, adding a touch of serendipity to the album.

Confusion and Collaboration

Delving further into the Grammy interview, Francis addressed the confusion between him and the pop/dance duo Neil Frances. Although they share strikingly similar names, they are entirely distinct musical entities. Unfazed by the confusion, Francis expressed plans to collaborate with Neil Frances in the forthcoming year. Such a collaboration promises to blend Francis’s soulful melodies with Neil Frances’s pop-infused beats, a musical fusion that fans eagerly anticipate.

Upcoming Projects and Performances

Beyond ‘Francis Comes Alive,’ Neal Francis is not one to rest on his laurels. He revealed during the interview that he is already working on a new album. While details remain under wraps, this news has sparked curiosity and excitement among his followers. Moreover, Francis is preparing for upcoming shows, with performances aligning with the New Orleans Jazz Fest. Amid the bustling excitement of the festival, Francis’s shows promise to be a haven of soulful melodies and heartfelt performances.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
16 seconds ago
Cole Escola's 'Oh, Mary!' Set to Illuminate the Lucille Lortel Theatre
Stepping onto the stage with a fresh, comedic perspective on the life of the 19th-century First Lady, Mary Todd Lincoln, Oh, Mary! is set to charm audiences at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. Created and spearheaded by actor and comedian Cole Escola, the play explores the complex and tumultuous weeks leading up to President Abraham Lincoln’s
Cole Escola's 'Oh, Mary!' Set to Illuminate the Lucille Lortel Theatre
The $1 Million Dollar Question: An Untold Story Behind JAY-Z and UGK's 'Big Pimpin' Collaboration
5 mins ago
The $1 Million Dollar Question: An Untold Story Behind JAY-Z and UGK's 'Big Pimpin' Collaboration
Acoustic Guitar Maestro Michael Lucarelli to Perform at Sound Bites Grill
5 mins ago
Acoustic Guitar Maestro Michael Lucarelli to Perform at Sound Bites Grill
The Year that Transformed TV: A Look Back at 2023
2 mins ago
The Year that Transformed TV: A Look Back at 2023
Sedona's Mary D. Fisher Theatre to Host Verdi's 'Nabucco' in Met Live Opera Season
3 mins ago
Sedona's Mary D. Fisher Theatre to Host Verdi's 'Nabucco' in Met Live Opera Season
Prominent WME Agent Jon Rosen To Launch His Own Management Firm
4 mins ago
Prominent WME Agent Jon Rosen To Launch His Own Management Firm
Latest Headlines
World News
Inflation Reduction Act: A Beacon of Hope for American Diabetics
15 seconds
Inflation Reduction Act: A Beacon of Hope for American Diabetics
Hometown Hero Morrell Leads Huskies to Victory in College Football Championship Semi-final
26 seconds
Hometown Hero Morrell Leads Huskies to Victory in College Football Championship Semi-final
Nordic Town Series: Brewster and Horning Tie for Victory in Women's Race
58 seconds
Nordic Town Series: Brewster and Horning Tie for Victory in Women's Race
Jordon Hankins Promoted to Defensive Coordinator for Memphis Football
1 min
Jordon Hankins Promoted to Defensive Coordinator for Memphis Football
IIO Reopens Investigation into Man's Death after Hospital Discharge
2 mins
IIO Reopens Investigation into Man's Death after Hospital Discharge
Skowhegan's Whitewater Park: A Vision 20 Years in the Making
2 mins
Skowhegan's Whitewater Park: A Vision 20 Years in the Making
Isle of Palms Welcomes New City Council: A Blend of Experience and Fresh Perspectives
3 mins
Isle of Palms Welcomes New City Council: A Blend of Experience and Fresh Perspectives
Bills' Josh Allen to Play Through Neck Stinger: A Boost for Fantasy Football Enthusiasts
3 mins
Bills' Josh Allen to Play Through Neck Stinger: A Boost for Fantasy Football Enthusiasts
Jalen Brunson's Emergence as '1A' Sparks Debate on Knicks' Future
3 mins
Jalen Brunson's Emergence as '1A' Sparks Debate on Knicks' Future
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
16 mins
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
17 mins
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
37 mins
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
44 mins
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
2 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
3 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
3 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
3 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
3 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app