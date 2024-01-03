Neal Francis’s Live Album ‘Francis Comes Alive’: A Journey of Music and Collaboration

On a chilly evening in March 2023, Thalia Hall in Chicago reverberated with the soulful notes of Neal Francis, the keyboardist and singer-songwriter. Accompanied by an 11-piece ensemble, Francis breathed life into his live album, ‘Francis Comes Alive.’ The album, a tasteful nod to guitarist Peter Frampton’s iconic 1976 live release, ‘Frampton Comes Alive,’ was captured straight to tape, preserving the raw and authentic emotions of the moment.

A Blessing from Frampton

As the winds of autumn swept through Chicago, November saw not only the release of ‘Francis Comes Alive’ but also an accompanying concert film. A significant moment came during a Grammy interview when Francis shared an anecdote. He had received an encouraging message from Frampton himself, who had been informed about the album by Tom Cusimano. Frampton’s blessing gave a nod of recognition to Francis’s homage, adding a touch of serendipity to the album.

Confusion and Collaboration

Delving further into the Grammy interview, Francis addressed the confusion between him and the pop/dance duo Neil Frances. Although they share strikingly similar names, they are entirely distinct musical entities. Unfazed by the confusion, Francis expressed plans to collaborate with Neil Frances in the forthcoming year. Such a collaboration promises to blend Francis’s soulful melodies with Neil Frances’s pop-infused beats, a musical fusion that fans eagerly anticipate.

Upcoming Projects and Performances

Beyond ‘Francis Comes Alive,’ Neal Francis is not one to rest on his laurels. He revealed during the interview that he is already working on a new album. While details remain under wraps, this news has sparked curiosity and excitement among his followers. Moreover, Francis is preparing for upcoming shows, with performances aligning with the New Orleans Jazz Fest. Amid the bustling excitement of the festival, Francis’s shows promise to be a haven of soulful melodies and heartfelt performances.