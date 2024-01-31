NEA Awards $15k Grant to McIntosh County Shouters for Preservation of Gullah Geechee Heritage

In an effort to preserve the rich heritage of the Gullah Geechee, the McIntosh County Shouters have been awarded a $15,000 grant by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA). This grant, forming part of NEA's initial round of fiscal year 2024 grants, which total a staggering $27.1 million, will support the Shouters' Gullah Geechee Education-in-Schools program for Title 1 schools in coastal Georgia.

NEA's Commitment to Cultural Preservation

Expressing delight in supporting the community, NEA Chair, Maria Rosario Jackson, emphasized the importance of creating an environment conducive to living artful lives. The NEA's commitment to maintaining cultural diversity is evident in its extensive funding. The significant sum of $27.1 million has been distributed across 958 Grants for Arts Projects, aimed at fostering cultural preservation and artistic expression across the country.

The McIntosh County Shouters and the Gullah Geechee Heritage

The McIntosh County Shouters, renowned for their prolonged dedication to preserving and demonstrating old slave shouts and singing slave songs, have become an integral part of the Gullah Geechee heritage. The group's primary mission is to preserve and protect the unique cultural elements of the Georgia Gullah Geechee. The newly awarded grant will be used to partially fund several programs for coastal Georgia schools, with the Shouters also seeking cash match donations to support these initiatives.

Preserving the Ring Shout Tradition

The term 'ring shout' refers to a traditional dance involving a counterclockwise shuffling of feet and hand clapping, typically accompanied by a capella singing and percussion from sticks or body parts. This tradition, along with the broader Gullah Geechee heritage, has been perpetuated by the Shouters through various mediums, including performances, storytelling, documentaries, television programs, and films. The grant will enable the Shouters to continue their vital work, teaching children about the Gullah Geechee culture and ensuring its survival for future generations.