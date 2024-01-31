NEA Awards $15K Grant to Marcus Performing Arts Center: A Boost for Diversity and Arts

The Marcus Performing Arts Center (MPAC) in Milwaukee, a vibrant hub of the city's cultural scene, has been honored with a $15,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA). The grant, a part of NEA's initial round of fiscal 2024 grants totaling over $27.1 million, is set to bolster the MPAC's 2023/24 season programming. It will specifically enhance MPAC's Dance, Jazz, and special performances series, thereby enriching the cultural offerings for the Milwaukee region.

A Stepping Stone for Racial Equity and Diversity

The grant will play a pivotal role in furthering MPAC's commitment to its REDI Action Plan, a strategic initiative focused on advancing racial equity, diversity, and inclusion through transformative artistic experiences. The plan mandates that at least 30% of its annual performing arts programming features BIPOC artists and their narratives. Remarkably, MPAC has already surpassed this target with half of the artists featured in the forthcoming season being artists of color.

The Season of Artistic Excellence

The forthcoming season is set to feature an impressive line-up of NEA Jazz Masters, globally acclaimed dance companies, and renowned music ensembles. Notable artists for the season include Cécile McLorin Salvant, Dance Theatre of Harlem, Delfeayo Marsalis & The Uptown Jazz Orchestra, Hubbard Street Dance Company, and MOMIX: Alice. The grant will support performances by these diverse artists, thus furthering MPAC's mission of celebrating artistic diversity and talent.

MPAC's Culture Collective: A Celebration of Artists of Color

Many artists featured this season are also part of MPAC's Culture Collective, an initiative designed to honor and elevate the contributions of artists of color across various disciplines. Through the Culture Collective, MPAC aims to amplify the voices and stories of these artists, fostering a more inclusive and diverse cultural landscape. The NEA grant will provide crucial support to this endeavor, helping MPAC present a rich palette of performances that reflect the diversity of the human experience.

As a non-profit organization, the Marcus Performing Arts Center has been a cornerstone of Milwaukee's arts scene for over half a century. With this grant, MPAC continues its tradition of offering a diverse range of arts and cultural programming, fostering a thriving arts community in the region while championing the cause of racial equity and diversity.