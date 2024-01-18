en English
Arts & Entertainment

NCT’s Jaemin Reveals his Secret to Engaging with Fans in ESQUIRE Korea Interview

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:47 am EST
NCT’s Jaemin Reveals his Secret to Engaging with Fans in ESQUIRE Korea Interview

NCT’s Jaemin, the noted South Korean artist, has graced the cover of ESQUIRE Korea’s February 2024 edition, marking a significant collaboration with the luxury fashion brand, Fendi. Jaemin, known for his eye-catching looks and unique fashion sense, has seized the attention of fans worldwide with this new feature. In an exclusive “IN STAR interview” with the magazine, Jaemin delves into a variety of personal subjects, providing a window into the life of this K-pop sensation.

Jaemin’s Winter Routine and U.S. Essentials

Part of the charm of this interview lies in Jaemin’s sharing of his winter routine and his essential purchases when visiting the U.S. These insights not only provide a glimpse into his daily life but also build a connection with fans who are eager to know more about their idol’s lifestyle and preferences.

The Secret Behind Jaemin’s Social Media Photos

Intriguingly, Jaemin also revealed the secret behind his intriguing social media photos. Fans have long been curious about who captures his stunning shots, and this interview finally brings light to their questions. His candidness in these discussions further cements his relationship with his fan base, adding another layer to his already established persona.

The King of Fan Service: Jaemin’s Technique for Audience Engagement

Perhaps the most significant highlight of the interview was Jaemin sharing his unique technique for engaging with his fans during performances. He divulged that he memorizes the positions of the main cameras during rehearsals. When he is not in focus, he shifts his eye contact to fan cams in the audience. This approach allows him to connect both with the main broadcast audience and his fans in the crowd. This revelation reinforces his well-earned reputation as the “king of fan service” and illustrates his dedication to his fans.

Jaemin’s feature in ESQUIRE Korea’s February 2024 edition and collaboration with Fendi underscores his rising prominence in the global entertainment industry. His outstanding sense of fashion, combined with his willingness to share personal aspects of his life, continues to captivate fans worldwide, positioning him as a notable force in the realm of K-pop.

Arts & Entertainment Fashion South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

