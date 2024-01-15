NCIS: Hawaii Returns with Season 3: LL Cool J Joins Action

NCIS: Hawaii, the captivating TV show featuring Vanessa Lachey, is set to stir up the screens again with its third season premiere. However, the fans will have to hold their breath for a little longer as the show will not be airing tonight. The much-anticipated return is scheduled for Monday, February 12, with an explosive episode titled "Run and Gun".

High-Stakes Return

The upcoming season promises a heady mix of action, drama, and unexpected twists. A notable highlight of the premiere will be the character Sam Hanna, from NCIS: Los Angeles, played by the charismatic LL Cool J. Sam Hanna is slated to conduct a vital final interview with the lead character Tennant, effectively clearing her for return to work post her successful medical and psych evaluations.

A New Threat Emerges

Adding to the intrigue, the team will stumble upon a breach in the U.S. Marshal's database. This discovery sets off a thrilling chain of events with Tennant and Sam Hanna joining forces to track down the elusive hacker. Their pursuit takes them right to the heart of Las Vegas, establishing an exciting backdrop for the explosive season premiere.

LL Cool J's Significant Presence

While LL Cool J's character, Sam Hanna, will not grace every episode, his presence will be significantly felt throughout the season. His character's expert inputs and dynamic collaboration with Tennant are set to add a new layer of depth to the narrative, making this season of NCIS: Hawaii a must-watch for all fans.