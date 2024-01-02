NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i: New Seasons to Premiere with Intriguing Storylines

The 21st season of the popular TV series NCIS and the 3rd season of its spin-off, NCIS: Hawai’i, are due to hit the screens on February 12. Recently, TV Insider unveiled exclusive key art for both series, showcasing the main cast members.

NCIS: Revelations and Retribution

The NCIS poster includes a stellar cast comprising Rocky Carroll, Diona Reasonover, Wilmer Valderrama, Gary Cole, Sean Murray, Brian Dietzen, and Katrina Law. The previous season finale left viewers on a cliffhanger, with Valderrama’s character, Nick Torres, embroiled in a tense situation with a figure from his past. The upcoming season promises to delve deeper into this narrative, with the NCIS team rallying behind Torres as he confronts the individual who wreaked havoc on his family during his childhood.

Executive producer, Steven D. Binder, has hinted at a critical crossroads for Torres’ character. The choices he makes could determine whether he continues as a functioning agent or takes a path with potentially irreversible consequences.

NCIS: Hawai’i – New Challenges and Surprising Alliances

NCIS: Hawai’i’s key art reveals a robust lineup featuring LL Cool J, Jason Antoon, Alex Tarrant, Tori Anderson, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Noah Mills, and Vanessa Lachey. Fans will be excited to see LL Cool J reprising his role from the Los Angeles series in a recurring role. The upcoming season’s narrative will throw light on Tennant’s character, who, after passing her evaluations, is taken aback to find Sam Hanna conducting her final interview.

Further, the team will be seen grappling with a significant security breach. A hacker has infiltrated the U.S. Marshal’s database in Las Vegas, and the NCIS: Hawai’i team’s expertise is called into play to locate and neutralize the threat.

With the premieres of both these series on the horizon, viewers can expect a blend of suspense, action, and emotional narratives that delve into the characters’ pasts and their journeys ahead. Stay tuned for February 12 to witness the new chapters in the NCIS franchise unfold.