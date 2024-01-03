NCCA Honors Master Weaver Magdalena Gamayo in 2024 Calendar

The National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) marks the year 2024 with a special tribute. The annual wall calendar is dedicated to celebrating the birth centennial of Magdalena Gamayo, an acclaimed Ilocano textile weaver. Magdalena Gamayo, affectionately known as Nana Daleng, is a significant figure in the Ilocos Region, revered for her mastery in weaving ‘abel’ or ‘inabel’ – the traditional Ilocano textiles.

Legacy of a Master Weaver

Born on August 13, 1924, Gamayo embarked on her weaving journey at the tender age of 15, learning from her mother and aunts. Over the years, she has excelled in the craft, becoming a symbol of the enduring tradition of weaving in her community of Ulidan, Lumbaan-Bicbica, Pinili, Ilocos Norte. Despite the weaving tradition’s decline, Gamayo has steadfastly continued her art, earning the esteemed title of Manlilikha ng Bayan or National Living Treasure in 2012. This state honor is the pinnacle of recognition for indigenous and folk artists in the Philippines.

Preserving Ilocano Culture

Gamayo’s dedication to preserving and passing on traditional weaving techniques and designs has been pivotal in maintaining this vital aspect of Ilocano culture. Her textiles, known for their durability, simplicity, and practicality, are a testament to the cultural heritage of the Ilocos Region. The NCCA calendar aims to promote a deeper appreciation for the Ilocano weaving tradition, showcasing Gamayo’s exquisite textiles and diverse weaving techniques and patterns inspired by nature and everyday objects.

Artistic Collaboration

The calendar is a collaborative effort between journalist and cultural researcher Roel Hoang Manipon and Mervin Concepcion Vergara. It features photographs and texts that highlight the rich textile tradition of the Ilocos Region, bringing the beauty of Ilocano textiles to the fore. By celebrating Nana Daleng’s centennial, the NCCA hopes to foster a greater understanding and appreciation of Ilocano traditional weaving and Philippine culture at large.