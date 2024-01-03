en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

NCCA Honors Master Weaver Magdalena Gamayo in 2024 Calendar

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:34 am EST
NCCA Honors Master Weaver Magdalena Gamayo in 2024 Calendar

The National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) marks the year 2024 with a special tribute. The annual wall calendar is dedicated to celebrating the birth centennial of Magdalena Gamayo, an acclaimed Ilocano textile weaver. Magdalena Gamayo, affectionately known as Nana Daleng, is a significant figure in the Ilocos Region, revered for her mastery in weaving ‘abel’ or ‘inabel’ – the traditional Ilocano textiles.

Legacy of a Master Weaver

Born on August 13, 1924, Gamayo embarked on her weaving journey at the tender age of 15, learning from her mother and aunts. Over the years, she has excelled in the craft, becoming a symbol of the enduring tradition of weaving in her community of Ulidan, Lumbaan-Bicbica, Pinili, Ilocos Norte. Despite the weaving tradition’s decline, Gamayo has steadfastly continued her art, earning the esteemed title of Manlilikha ng Bayan or National Living Treasure in 2012. This state honor is the pinnacle of recognition for indigenous and folk artists in the Philippines.

Preserving Ilocano Culture

Gamayo’s dedication to preserving and passing on traditional weaving techniques and designs has been pivotal in maintaining this vital aspect of Ilocano culture. Her textiles, known for their durability, simplicity, and practicality, are a testament to the cultural heritage of the Ilocos Region. The NCCA calendar aims to promote a deeper appreciation for the Ilocano weaving tradition, showcasing Gamayo’s exquisite textiles and diverse weaving techniques and patterns inspired by nature and everyday objects.

Artistic Collaboration

The calendar is a collaborative effort between journalist and cultural researcher Roel Hoang Manipon and Mervin Concepcion Vergara. It features photographs and texts that highlight the rich textile tradition of the Ilocos Region, bringing the beauty of Ilocano textiles to the fore. By celebrating Nana Daleng’s centennial, the NCCA hopes to foster a greater understanding and appreciation of Ilocano traditional weaving and Philippine culture at large.

0
Arts & Entertainment Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Netflix's 'Delicious in Dungeon' Anime: A Gastronomic Adventure Awaits

By BNN Correspondents

Metallica's Lars Ulrich Thanks Fans for Support Following Father's Death

By Mahnoor Jehangir

LE SSERAFIM's Yunjin: A New Challenge in Songwriting

By BNN Correspondents

2024's Anticipated Book Releases: A Journey through Personal Narratives and Historical Insights

By Dil Bar Irshad

Jada Pinkett Smith: A Shaved Head, Style Comparisons, and Stirring Con ...
@Fashion · 8 mins
Jada Pinkett Smith: A Shaved Head, Style Comparisons, and Stirring Con ...
heart comment 0
Silva Lumina: Illuminating Mental Health Conversations Through Art

By BNN Correspondents

Silva Lumina: Illuminating Mental Health Conversations Through Art
One Piece Chapter 1104: Kuma’s Battle, Luffy’s Recovery, and the Fate of Egghead Island

By BNN Correspondents

One Piece Chapter 1104: Kuma's Battle, Luffy's Recovery, and the Fate of Egghead Island
Laurieton’s Annual Book Sale: A Celebration of Community and Literacy

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Laurieton's Annual Book Sale: A Celebration of Community and Literacy
Genesis Praise Fest Rings in 2024 with Glorious Celebration

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Genesis Praise Fest Rings in 2024 with Glorious Celebration
Latest Headlines
World News
New Study Unravels the Mechanism Behind Cannabis-Induced Appetite Stimulation
25 seconds
New Study Unravels the Mechanism Behind Cannabis-Induced Appetite Stimulation
Politics and Sustainability: The High-Stakes Dance of 2024
26 seconds
Politics and Sustainability: The High-Stakes Dance of 2024
Birmingham City Sacks Wayne Rooney After a Series of Poor Results
2 mins
Birmingham City Sacks Wayne Rooney After a Series of Poor Results
San Bernardino City Council Candidates Propose Comprehensive Strategies to Tackle Crime
3 mins
San Bernardino City Council Candidates Propose Comprehensive Strategies to Tackle Crime
Premier League Giants Eye Brentford Striker Ivan Toney: A Transfer Saga Unfolds
4 mins
Premier League Giants Eye Brentford Striker Ivan Toney: A Transfer Saga Unfolds
Tennis Showdown: Jason Kubler to Face Rafael Nadal at Brisbane International
4 mins
Tennis Showdown: Jason Kubler to Face Rafael Nadal at Brisbane International
South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol Rallies Nation for Unity and Prosperity
4 mins
South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol Rallies Nation for Unity and Prosperity
Sepak Takraw and Futsal Tournaments Mark Myanmar's 76th Independence Day
4 mins
Sepak Takraw and Futsal Tournaments Mark Myanmar's 76th Independence Day
Anbumani Ramadoss Calls Out Discriminatory Government Funding Practices
4 mins
Anbumani Ramadoss Calls Out Discriminatory Government Funding Practices
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
1 hour
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
3 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
4 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
6 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
6 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
6 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app