NBCUniversal Marches Ahead with 'Suits: LA' - Victoria Mahoney to Direct

NBCUniversal is making headway with the development of 'Suits: LA,' a spin-off from its widely-acclaimed series 'Suits.' The network has entrusted the directorial responsibility of the pilot to none other than Victoria Mahoney, a trailblazer renowned for being the first woman and first Black director in the Star Wars franchise. With an illustrious resume that boasts directing credits for The Old Guard 2, Red Line, and episodes of popular shows like You, Seven Seconds, Grey's Anatomy, Power, Lovecraft Country, and The Morning Show, Mahoney is poised to bring a fresh perspective to the new series.

Plot Details and Cast of 'Suits: LA'

The narrative of 'Suits: LA' is centered around Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, who has successfully rebuilt his career in Los Angeles. Known for representing high-profile clients, Ted finds his firm on the brink of collapse. To salvage the situation, he is compelled to embrace a role he once loathed. The storyline promises to delve deep into Ted's past and unravel the complex relationships and loyalties within his firm, offering a compelling blend of personal and professional drama.

Aaron Korsh and Victoria Mahoney at the Helm

Aaron Korsh, the original creator of 'Suits,' is onboard as an executive producer for 'Suits: LA', accompanied by David Bartis, Doug Liman, and Gene Klein. With this powerful team steering the ship, the series is anticipated to uphold the charisma and dynamism of the original show. Production is slated to kickstart in Vancouver in late March.

Fan Anticipation and Continuity with the Original Series

Beatrice Springborn, president of Universal International Studios and UCP, has implied that 'Suits: LA' will retain the spirit and appeal of the original series, hinting at a potential continuity between the shows. While there's no confirmation yet about the return of original cast members, the news of this offshoot has already fanned the flames of excitement among the fanbase.