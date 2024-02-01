NBC10's 'Discover Black Heritage': A Celebration of Black History and Culture

In honoring Black History Month, NBC10 presents 'Discover Black Heritage,' a unique series casting light on diverse narratives and contributions of Black heritage in Philadelphia and beyond. The series, through its myriad stories and half-hour specials, delves into distinct aspects of Black culture and experiences that have shaped the American landscape.

The Adams Duo: Art That Speaks Volumes

Among the series' highlights are the evocative artworks of Kyle and Alonzo Adams, a father-son artist duo. Their pieces, rich in texture and symbolism, masterfully capture the history and essence of Black people in America. Each stroke holds a story, each color, a memory—making their art not just aesthetically pleasing, but a visual chronicle of Black heritage.

Black Tech Philly: Empowering the Future

The series also shines a spotlight on Black Tech Philly, a transformative initiative focused on equipping Philly's youth with vital skills for a future in technology. The initiative provides comprehensive training in areas including coding and computer science, positioning participants for success in the ever-evolving tech landscape.

Non-Traditional Birthing Methods: A New Trend

'Discover Black Heritage' also addresses the growing trend among Black women to adopt non-traditional birthing methods. More women are gravitating towards home births and birthing centers, seeking more comfortable and autonomous birthing experiences. This shift not only signifies a change in perspective but also underlines the need for a more inclusive healthcare system.

Combatting Gun Violence: The Fight for Safety

In addition, the series brings to the fore the relentless efforts of local organizations to combat gun violence in communities of color. Their work underscores the crucial need for safety, a fundamental right often compromised in these communities.

The Graham Family: Fashioning a Legacy

Last but not least, 'Discover Black Heritage' features the remarkable impact of the Graham family on the fashion industry. From dressing Hollywood stars to making strides in New York Fashion Week, they continue to inspire future designers in their community, while carving a niche for themselves in the fashion world.

The 'Discover Black Heritage' series, in its entirety, serves as a powerful testament to the resilience, creativity, and indomitable spirit of the Black community, offering viewers a glimpse into the multifaceted world of Black heritage and experiences.