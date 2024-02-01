NBC Orders 'Suits: L.A.' Pilot Amid Resurgence in Popularity

It's a rare spectacle in the streaming era, a long-canceled television show finding fresh life, outperforming even the glitziest of current hits. That's the curious case of the legal drama 'Suits', which, despite having ended its original run in 2019, has recorded a startling resurgence in viewership in 2023, according to Nielsen data. The show has been so successful that it's been able to outdo the likes of Star Wars and Marvel series on streaming platforms.

Aaron Korsh Considers Expanding the 'Suits' Universe

This unexpected wave of renewed interest in 'Suits' has stirred its creator, Aaron Korsh, to reconsider the potential of the 'Suits' universe. Consequently, NBC has decided to roll the dice on a new venture tied to the legal drama. The network has ordered a pilot for a spin-off titled 'Suits: L.A.'.

'Suits: L.A.': A Spin-off Without the Original Cast

The new show is set in the same world as 'Suits' but takes a different geographical direction by shifting the action to Los Angeles. However, fans looking forward to seeing their favorite characters in the new series may be disappointed, as 'Suits: L.A.' does not include the original cast. The pilot will be helmed by director Victoria Mahoney, who's known for her second-unit director role in 'The Rise Of Skywalker' and directing episodes for shows like 'Lovecraft Country'.

Will 'Suits: L.A.' Capitalize on the Original Show's Legacy?

NBC's decision to order only a pilot, rather than a complete season, could be seen as a measure of caution. The network might be taking into account the diminishing effect of 'Suits' reruns and the lukewarm response to the previous spin-off 'Pearson'. It remains to be seen whether 'Suits: L.A.' can leverage the original show's legacy and succeed in maintaining viewer interest without the original cast. The industry, as well as the fans, will be watching.