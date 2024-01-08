NBC News National Correspondent Miguel Almaguer Announces Departure

After a remarkable 18-year career marked by solid reporting, accolades, and a touch of controversy, Miguel Almaguer, a national correspondent for NBC News, announced his departure from the network. The news came via social media and an internal memo, painting a poignant end to a journey that began on April 2, 2009.

Almaguer’s Journey at NBC News

Almaguer’s work at NBC News, particularly his on-site reporting of natural disasters for Nightly News, earned him recognition and respect in journalism circles. His televised reports were characterized by a unique blend of empathy and factual precision, bringing home the realities of natural disasters to millions of viewers. During his tenure, Almaguer bagged several accolades, including an Emmy Award for his coverage of the San Diego wildfires, and the Edward R. Murrow Spot News Award. His work also earned him recognition from the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.

A Career Before NBC

Before joining NBC News, Almaguer’s career path took him through various newsrooms. He kickstarted his journalism journey at KSBW-TV in Salinas, California, and later held positions at KCRA in Sacramento and WRC, the NBC station in Washington, D.C. These stints honed his journalistic skills and prepared him for the national stage at NBC News.

Controversy and Suspension

However, Almaguer’s time at NBC News wasn’t without its share of challenges. In 2022, he faced a suspension following the retraction of a story about an attack on Paul Pelosi, which was deemed not to have met NBC’s reporting standards. This incident led to a notable reduction in his appearances on the network. Yet, despite the controversy, Almaguer maintained a professional demeanor, expressing gratitude to NBC News and his colleagues as he announced his departure.

As Almaguer bids farewell to NBC News, he leaves behind a legacy of impactful reporting, resilience in the face of controversy, and a dedication to journalistic integrity. While he has not disclosed his future career plans, one can only anticipate that his next steps will be guided by the same commitment to journalism that characterized his time at NBC News.