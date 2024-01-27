Nayla Al Khaja's 'Three' Brings Supernatural Terror to the Big Screen

In a bold entry into the supernatural horror genre, director Nayla Al Khaja presents Three, a film that masterfully intertwines the fear of the unseen with the terror of anticipation. Known for her innovative contributions to the local film industry and her acclaimed short films on Netflix, Al Khaja makes a compelling feature debut with this chilling narrative.

Haunting Tale of a Mother's Desperation

The film revolves around a divorced mother grappling with her son's increasingly bizarre and terrifying behavior. Her struggle to comprehend the situation leads her to suspect that her son, Ahmed, portrayed by Saud Alzarooni, could be possessed by a jinn. Torn between the worlds of modern medicine and traditional beliefs, she embarks on a quest to find a cure.

Supernatural Elements and Cultural Folklore

Three delves deep into cultural themes, incorporating elements of local folklore such as the ghaf tree and beliefs about jinn. These elements are skillfully used to create an authentic and deeply unnerving atmosphere that sets the film apart from previous local productions.

Audience Reactions and Global Appeal

Despite minor technical issues, the film stands out for its portrayal of supernatural horror. The climax of Three demonstrates the movie's effectiveness in its genre, eliciting intense reactions from audiences during its premiere. The strong performances by the cast, particularly Faten Ahmed in the role of the distressed mother, Maryam, further enhance the overall viewing experience.

Having made its world premiere at the Red Sea International Film Festival, Three is set to release in GCC cinemas on February 1, aiming for global appeal with its unique portrayal of supernatural elements and cultural themes.