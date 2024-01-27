Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reveals Personal Habits and Upcoming Projects on 'Unfiltered with Samdish'

Acclaimed Bollywood actor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, in a recent episode of the show 'Unfiltered with Samdish', shed light on his personal habits and choices, offering a rare glimpse into the man behind the actor. Siddiqui, known for his compelling performances and unparalleled screen presence, gave a candid account of his relationship with alcohol, his love for certain festivals, and his take on the prevailing issue of 'age trolling' in the film industry.

The Actor's Tryst with Alcohol

Siddiqui acknowledged that he consumes alcohol, albeit only occasionally and in small amounts. He recollected an incident from a Holi celebration, where he was urged by his friend and fellow actor, Swanand Kirkire, to drink thandai, a traditional Indian beverage often laced with bhang. The aftermath, however, left him feeling unwell for two consecutive days.

The actor also harked back to his days at the National School of Drama (NSD), recalling his first encounter with alcohol. It was after a play celebration, he said, that he first tasted the intoxicating drink. Despite not being a habitual drinker, Siddiqui expressed an affinity for Holi. The festival, he said, is his favorite, largely due to the social drinking culture associated with it.

Siddiqui and Marijuana: A Different Tune

When quizzed about marijuana, Siddiqui admitted to enjoying it, especially in places where its consumption is legal. He added that it heightens his appreciation of music, thus enhancing his overall experience.

Professional Pursuits and Age Trolling

On the professional front, Siddiqui expressed excitement for his upcoming film, Section 108. The movie, also featuring Arbaaz Khan and Regina Cassandra, is one of the most eagerly awaited releases of the year. Siddiqui also addressed the issue of 'age trolling' in Bollywood, voicing his hope to see this practice banned in the industry.

His candid revelations, part of a series of exclusive interviews by TellyChakkar, have struck a chord with his fans and followers, offering them an unfiltered peek into his life, both personal and professional.