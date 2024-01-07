en English
Arts & Entertainment

Navigating the Waves of Indian Cinema: A Look into Ali Abbas Zafar’s Career

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:08 am EST
Ali Abbas Zafar, a dynamic director, producer, and screenwriter in Bollywood, has adeptly navigated the Indian film industry’s tumultuous waves, creating a unique narrative that is both compelling and controversial. With a career punctuated by both criticism and acclaim, Zafar’s storytelling prowess is unmistakable, as he continues to shape the landscape of Indian cinema.

The Emergence and Evolution of a Filmmaker

Zafar began his directorial journey with the 2011 romantic comedy ‘Mere Brother Ki Dulhan’, earning moderate success. However, his next venture, the 2014 action thriller ‘Gunday’, despite its commercial success, was enveloped in controversy for its portrayal of the Bangladesh Liberation War, earning it a low IMDb rating.

Triumphant Comeback with Salman Khan

In a significant turnaround, Zafar’s subsequent collaborations with Salman Khan marked a triumphant comeback for the director. The trio of films, ‘Sultan’ (2016), ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ (2017), and ‘Bharat’ (2019), were all major blockbusters, collectively grossing over Rs 1487 crore worldwide. These films showcased Zafar’s ability to weave compelling narratives that resonated with audiences globally.

Transition to OTT and Future Prospects

After his theatrical successes, Zafar explored the digital space, directing OTT releases ‘Jogi’ on Netflix and ‘Bloody Daddy’ on JioCinema in 2022 and 2023, respectively. His upcoming film, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, is highly anticipated and scheduled for release on Eid 2024. With the pre-release buzz positive, this film could mark a blockbuster comeback for Akshay Kumar, introducing him to the 300 crore club, and further solidifying Zafar’s status in Indian cinema.

Arts & Entertainment Bollywood India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

