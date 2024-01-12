en English
Arts & Entertainment

Naughty Dog Reveals Behind-the-Scenes with ‘Grounded II’ Documentary

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:07 pm EST
Renowned video game studio, Naughty Dog, is set to pull back the curtain on the typically clandestine world of game development with an upcoming documentary about the making of The Last of Us Part II. The title, which was one of the most acclaimed games of the previous console generation, was developed against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, a seismic event that disrupted the planned production process and necessitated the transition to remote work. The documentary, christened ‘Grounded II: Making The Last of Us Part II,’ aims to offer an intimate look at the development process from the vantage point of the Naughty Dog team.

Delving into the Making of a Masterpiece

The documentary is set to give an in-depth look into the creation of The Last of Us Part II, offering insights into its development, character rendering, and the introduction of new gameplay mechanics. It is particularly notable for featuring insights from Neil Druckmann, the game’s lead and co-creator of the forthcoming The Last of Us series. The documentary is expected to cover the impact of the pandemic on the game’s development process, a unique challenge that the team had to grapple with.

Anticipation Building for the Documentary

While an exact release date for the documentary is yet to be announced, its unveiling coincides with the promotional campaign for The Last of Us Part II Remastered, a PS5 exclusive remastering launching on January 19. Given the proximity of the remastered game’s release, it is expected that more details about the documentary will be unveiled soon. Fans are currently being directed to stay tuned to Naughty Dog’s official social accounts for updates on when to expect the full documentary.

A Sequel to the Grounded Documentary

‘Grounded II: Making The Last of Us Part II’ serves as a sequel to the original Grounded documentary released in 2014, which covered the development story of the original game. The new documentary aims to provide transparency and insight into the gaming industry, making it a potentially insightful product for fans and industry professionals alike. As such, it is not just a sequel in name, but also in spirit, continuing the original’s tradition of shedding light on the game development process.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

