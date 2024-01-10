National Museum of Bermuda Celebrates 50 Years of Preserving Heritage

The National Museum of Bermuda (NMB) marks an epochal milestone, its 50th anniversary, with a series of extraordinary events, special offers, and innovative initiatives. Nestled within the historic Royal Naval Dockyard, the museum, established in 1974 by the Bermuda National Trust, has grown into a venerable institution that treasures Bermuda’s rich past.

A Repository of Bermuda’s Past

The NMB proudly curates the largest collection of Bermuda’s historical artifacts, a staggering 80,000 items that weave a narrative spanning 500 years of local history. From collaborations with local and international partners, the institution has conducted exhaustive archaeological and historical research, enriching the understanding of Bermuda’s heritage.

From Military Structures to Hubs of Learning

Over the decades, the museum has ingeniously repurposed historic military structures, transforming them into spaces for exhibitions, educational programs, and community events. The mission, as emphasized by Elena Strong, the executive director, has been to preserve and promote the unique heritage of Bermuda. The vision now extends beyond preservation to a future focused on participatory learning and Atlantic World research.

Charting the Course for Future

Among the major projects on the horizon include the creation of a dedicated Learning Centre and a comprehensive update of exhibits to reflect Bermuda’s significant role in Atlantic history. The museum’s journey has been dotted with remarkable milestones such as the opening of the Queen’s Exhibition Hall by Queen Elizabeth II in 1975, the establishment of the Bermuda Maritime Museum Press, and the metamorphosis of the Commissioner’s House into a UNESCO heritage site.

Embracing Change, Celebrating Heritage

In the 2010s, a legislative act officially renamed the institution as the National Museum of Bermuda. The museum’s current initiatives underscore its commitment to accessibility and community engagement. The ‘Free for February’ initiative offers complimentary admission to Bermuda residents, and a special 50th-anniversary discount is available for new members. Katie Bennett, NMB’s advancement director, encapsulates the sentiment of gratitude for unwavering support over the years and the excitement for the museum’s continued role as an enriching educational and cultural hub.