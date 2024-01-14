en English
Arts & Entertainment

National Maritime Museum Challenges Traditional Narratives with New Exhibition

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:35 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 6:44 am EST
National Maritime Museum Challenges Traditional Narratives with New Exhibition

The National Maritime Museum in Greenwich has sparked a robust conversation with its latest exhibition. In a bold move, the museum juxtaposes a statue of a ‘god-like protector of all migrants’ with a bust of Lord Nelson, one of Britain’s most celebrated naval heroes. The migrant goddess statue, a creation of artist Eve Shepherd in collaboration with Action for Refugees Lewisham, offers a challenge to traditional narratives, underscoring the bravery and resilience of migrants undertaking perilous sea crossings.

Reframing Maritime History

The exhibition is part of the museum’s strategy to offer more diverse historical perspectives. The migrant goddess statue engages in a pre-recorded dialogue, downplaying Nelson’s military accolades in favor of recognizing the protection and support given to migrants. This reinterpretation of history gives a voice to the often-overlooked heroes of the sea.

More Than Just a Juxtaposition

The exhibition’s boldness extends beyond its unusual pairing. It also features a genderless character and a Girl Scout, each representing different aspects of maritime history and further broadening the scope of the stories told.

Controversy and Criticism

Not everyone, however, has welcomed the new narrative offered by the museum. Historian Dr. Zareer Masani sees the exhibit as a provocative act, indicative of a broader ‘woke’ trend affecting cultural institutions. The decision to reevaluate Nelson’s heroic status has been a topic of discussion since the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020, with Nelson’s position on the abolition of slavery a contested issue.

Arts & Entertainment Social Issues
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

