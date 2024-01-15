en English
Arts & Entertainment

National Library of Ireland Acquires Vast Bonar Law Collection: A Treasure Trove of Irish History

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:54 am EST
National Library of Ireland Acquires Vast Bonar Law Collection: A Treasure Trove of Irish History

It’s a monumental moment for Ireland’s historical and cultural preservation as the National Library of Ireland secures the Bonar Law Collection, an unparalleled assembly of Irish cartography and prints. This acquisition, a trove of close to 10,000 maps and 9,000 prints, some tracing their lineage back to the 16th century, is the brainchild of the dedicated collector Andrew Bonar Law.

Unmatched Collection, Unveiling Ireland’s Past

The collection is a time capsule, capturing over 90% of all listed maps and prints of Ireland ever produced. Its depth and breadth surpass those of any public institution worldwide, including notable names like the British Library and the Library of Congress. The collection’s significance lies not just in its sheer volume but also in its ability to offer a window into Ireland’s geographical history and political evolution. Tánaiste Micheál Martin has lauded its uniqueness and its unmatched value in understanding Ireland’s past.

A Treasure Preserved

The acquisition is made possible through the financial support of the Department of Tourism. The National Library of Ireland will house the collection at University College Cork (UCC) under a loan agreement. The collection will be digitized, making it accessible online shortly, a move that heralds a new era of accessibility for historical researchers and enthusiasts alike. Physical access to the collection at UCC is projected post-2025, following necessary conservation efforts. The UCC’s Boole Library is set to serve as the new home for this priceless collection.

Honoring the Collector’s Dedication

Andrew Bonar Law, the man behind the collection, is a figure of note. The grandson of a former UK Conservative prime minister, Law established the Neptune Gallery in Dublin and penned several publications. His dedication to collecting and preserving these pieces of Irish history is celebrated by Minister Catherine Martin, who views the collection’s preservation as a fitting tribute to Law’s life’s work. Both the National Library of Ireland and UCC have expressed their enthusiasm for the educational and research possibilities the collection will unlock.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

