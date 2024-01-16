Nathan Lane Joins 'Monster' Anthology; Grammy Awards Unveil Performers

Emmy and Tony winner Nathan Lane is all set to grace the screens in the upcoming season 2 of Netflix's 'Monster' anthology series, 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story'. The acclaimed actor, renowned for his role in 'Only Murders In the Building', will be seen portraying investigative journalist Dominick Dunne, who painstakingly reported on the Menendez brothers' trial for Vanity Fair.

Nathan Lane Joins Netflix's 'Monster' Anthology

Having joined forces with Ryan Murphy, the creator of the series, Lane's participation in the series marks a significant reunion. The series will be shedding light on the notorious Menendez brothers, who were convicted for the murder of their own parents in 1996. This gruesome tale of fraternal parricide caught the nation's attention, and now, through the lens of Netflix's 'Monster', it is set to captivate a global audience.

A Star-Studded Cast

Alongside Lane, the series boasts a star-studded cast with Academy Award-winner Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny playing the ill-fated parents of the Menendez brothers. Upcoming talents Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch are set to play the roles of Lyle and Erik Menendez, adding depth to the narrative.

Other Announcements

Adding to this casting news, the 66th Annual Grammy Awards has unveiled a thrilling line-up of performers. Global sensations Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and Olivia Rodrigo are slated to set the stage on fire. The award ceremony will be broadcasted on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

Paramount+ has also released an engaging trailer for 'The Tiger's Apprentice', an animated film based on a beloved children's book series. The film features a remarkable voice cast, including Henry Golding, Brandon Soo Hoo, Lucy Liu, Sandra Oh, and Michelle Yeoh, promising an enchanting experience for viewers.