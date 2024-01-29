Natasha Liu Bordizzo on Sabine's Journey in Star Wars: A Tale of Growth and Authenticity

In a recent Entertainment Weekly interview, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, the actor behind the character Sabine in the Star Wars series, offered an engaging and nuanced discussion about her character's journey with the Force. Sabine's progression, as Bordizzo explained, is purposely illustrated as a challenge, a testament to her persistent efforts and gradual growth, rather than an immediate leap to mastery. Sabine's 'messy' development, Bordizzo believes, adds a layer of authenticity to her journey, particularly in crucial moments when the pressure is mounting.

Delving into Sabine's Partnerships

Bordizzo also delved into Sabine's association with Morgan Elsbeth's group and their ambitious interstellar mission to rescue Ezra Bridger. This plot line serves as a mirror, reflecting Sabine's multi-faceted emotions and revisiting her past failure as Ahsoka's apprentice. Even though some viewers may find Sabine's character divisive, Bordizzo asserts that the undercurrent of tension between Sabine and Ahsoka is instrumental in showcasing Sabine's evolution since the wrap-up of 'Rebels' in 2018.

Sabine's Growth and Future Prospects

Looking forward to the second season of 'Ahsoka', Bordizzo teased about Sabine's ongoing growth in her Force abilities, drawing a parallel to Ahsoka's arc in 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars'. The promise of Sabine's expanding skills, which could potentially include wielding a lightsaber or even telekinesis, accentuates the idea that anyone can become a Force user. This perspective is a significant factor in shaping Sabine as one of the most dynamic characters in the Star Wars franchise.

The Essence of Sabine

Thus, Sabine's story is not about immediate success but about the perseverance in the face of difficulty, the willingness to learn from past errors, and the tenacity to keep pushing forward. Bordizzo's portrayal of this narrative brings to life a character that is not only powerful and compelling but also deeply human, making Sabine's journey a standout in the Star Wars universe.