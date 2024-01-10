Natalie Portman’s Silent Statement: A Missing Ring and Marital Speculations

At the 14th Annual Governors Awards, Natalie Portman’s striking black dress with a daring cutout was not the only thing that caught the eye of the public. The absence of her wedding ring, coupled with her silence on the matter of her husband, Benjamin Millepied, in a recent interview with WSJ Magazine, has sparked speculation about the current state of their nearly 12-year-long marriage.

Portman, who has been residing in Paris with her two children, has kept a low profile about her personal life, especially in the wake of rumors about Millepied’s alleged affair with a younger woman last year. Despite being spotted together since the rumors broke, including during routine activities such as taking their children to school, the exact status of their relationship remains enigmatic.

Portman’s bold fashion choice at the Governors Awards, held at The Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles, was a topic of discussion, but it was the missing ring that truly set tongues wagging. Her public appearance without her wedding band was seen as an indirect confirmation of the swirling rumors.

Throughout these rumors and speculation, Portman’s primary concern continues to be the privacy and well-being of her children. Despite the constant scrutiny, she has consistently prioritized their protection, creating a shielded environment away from the public eye. She remains silent on the status of her marriage, adding to the mystery of her relationship with Millepied.