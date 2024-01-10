en English
Arts & Entertainment

Natalie Portman’s Silent Statement: A Missing Ring and Marital Speculations

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:44 am EST
At the 14th Annual Governors Awards, Natalie Portman’s striking black dress with a daring cutout was not the only thing that caught the eye of the public. The absence of her wedding ring, coupled with her silence on the matter of her husband, Benjamin Millepied, in a recent interview with WSJ Magazine, has sparked speculation about the current state of their nearly 12-year-long marriage.

Natalie Portman’s Silent Statement

Portman, who has been residing in Paris with her two children, has kept a low profile about her personal life, especially in the wake of rumors about Millepied’s alleged affair with a younger woman last year. Despite being spotted together since the rumors broke, including during routine activities such as taking their children to school, the exact status of their relationship remains enigmatic.

Signs at The Governors Awards

Portman’s bold fashion choice at the Governors Awards, held at The Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles, was a topic of discussion, but it was the missing ring that truly set tongues wagging. Her public appearance without her wedding band was seen as an indirect confirmation of the swirling rumors.

Privacy Amidst Public Speculation

Throughout these rumors and speculation, Portman’s primary concern continues to be the privacy and well-being of her children. Despite the constant scrutiny, she has consistently prioritized their protection, creating a shielded environment away from the public eye. She remains silent on the status of her marriage, adding to the mystery of her relationship with Millepied.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

